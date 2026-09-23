Enterprise AI Adoption In India: Insights From Ranjan Chopra, Team Computers

Indian businesses are increasing AI experimentation and investment while focusing on infrastructure, governance and skills needed for wider deployment | File Photo

India’s enterprise AI journey has moved beyond mere awareness – organisations are experimenting, deploying AI in select processes, and increasing infrastructure investment. The real question isn’t whether Indian enterprises are adopting AI, but how deeply that adoption is taking root.

The evidence points to a market moving quickly but unevenly. An IDC/IndiaAI study found 76% of Indian companies are running GenAI proof of concept or have investment plans in place. NASSCOM’s AI Adoption Index 2.0 puts India’s overall AI maturity at 2.47 out of 4, with 87% of organisations in the Enthusiast or Expert stages. Broad interest, in other words, isn’t translating into deep, enterprise-wide implementation.

Gartner’s 2024 AI Mandates survey reinforces this: AI adoption is real but less pervasive than the current narrative suggests, and maturity strongly predicts durability. Among high-maturity organisations, 45% kept AI initiatives in production for three-plus years, versus just 20% of low-maturity ones. So India’s AI story shouldn’t be measured by how many companies are experimenting – the meaningful measure is whether those experiments become durable, integrated business capabilities.

From Experimentation to Production

GenAI has made experimentation faster and cheaper – teams can now test applications in customer service, software development, marketing, analytics, and productivity without major upfront programmes. But moving from a successful demo to a production system is far harder.

Gartner identifies data availability and quality as major barriers, especially for high-maturity firms: 29% cite it as a top challenge, and 48% flag security threats among their top three concerns. Low-maturity organisations, by contrast, more often struggle just to find the right use case (37%). The bottleneck, increasingly, isn’t access to AI models – it’s connecting AI to the right problem, data, and operating environment.

India’s financial services sector illustrates this well: strong interest and experimentation, but regulatory requirements, data sensitivity, and explainability needs make the path to production more deliberate. The pattern across industries is familiar – pilots multiply quickly, but production-scale adoption lags well behind.

Investment Isn’t the Same as Maturity

AI investment in India is climbing. IDC forecasts India’s AI/GenAI spending (hardware, software, services) could hit roughly $6 billion by 2027, while Gartner projects overall IT spending of $176.3 billion in 2026, with AI infrastructure driving data-centre growth and CIO priorities.

But spending alone doesn’t guarantee returns. Investment is increasingly flowing into foundational capabilities – cloud, compute, data platforms, cybersecurity, integration – rather than standalone tools. Gartner’s data shows the real differentiator is institutional commitment: 91% of leaders at high-maturity organisations have appointed dedicated AI leaders, compared to just 37% at low-maturity ones. Maturity, in other words, is less about budget and more about leadership, process, and measurement.

The Foundations Matter as Much as the Models

India has real structural advantages – a large tech workforce, mature IT services, a strong digital economy, a growing AI startup base, and government backing through initiatives like IndiaAI Mission. But access to capable models won’t be the decisive edge.

The harder question is infrastructure readiness: reliable data, modern systems, secure networks, adequate compute, and integration with existing enterprise applications. Here Gartner has found that 63% of organisations either lack adequate data-management practices for AI or are uncertain about their readiness. For enterprises running complex, long-established tech environments, data and infrastructure strategy needs to be central, not an afterthought.

Governance: From Compliance to Value

Responsible AI conversations once centred on risk – privacy, security, compliance, reliability. That’s broadening to include business value. Gartner found organisations that regularly assess AI system performance and compliance are over three times as likely to report high GenAI value than those that don’t. Good governance, done right, doesn’t slow adoption – it makes it more sustainable, and this matters more as enterprises shift from individual GenAI tools toward autonomous AI agents, where risk and impact both scale up.

The Human Factor

Technology alone isn’t enough. Even with strong models, infrastructure, and data, organisations struggle to capture value if employees don’t know how to use AI in their work. The gap isn’t just a shortage of AI engineers – it’s a need for business leaders who can spot valuable use cases, managers who can redesign workflows, and employees who can use AI effectively. This makes AI adoption fundamentally an organisational transformation challenge, not just a technical one.

India’s Next Phase

India’s AI momentum is real, but momentum isn’t maturity. The question has shifted from “What can AI do for our business?” to “Where can AI create sustainable value – and what needs to change to get there?”

India’s edge won’t come from access to the same models available everywhere else – it will come from how effectively Indian businesses combine AI with existing strengths in talent, infrastructure, and process expertise. The next chapter of India’s AI story won’t be defined by adoption numbers, but by who can scale, govern, and convert AI into measurable business advantage.

Ranjan Chopra is the Founder & Managing Director of Team Computers, one of India’s leading IT infrastructure and information solutions providers. An IIT Kanpur alumnus and first-generation entrepreneur, he founded Team Computers in 1987 and has led its evolution from a hardware and IT services business into a technology solutions company spanning infrastructure, cloud, analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation. His approach to technology has consistently focused on solving real business needs and building long-term, sustainable value.