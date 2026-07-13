Dr Sandip Sonara Recognised By India Book Of Records For The World’s First Laparoscopic Surgery On A Rare Mesonephric Cyst Endometrioma |

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Dr. Sandip Sonara from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been recognised by the India Book of Records for diagnosing and successfully performing the world’s first documented laparoscopic surgery on a rare case of mesonephric cyst endometrioma in a 37-year-old female patient, alongside co-surgeon Dr. Ripal Modi.

More than a national achievement, this represents a landmark in global gynaecological surgery. By successfully managing an exceptionally rare condition through a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach, Dr. Sonara and his team have contributed a significant milestone to world medicine while demonstrating India’s growing excellence in advanced surgical innovation.

A Landmark Case in Global Medicine

The rarity of this case lies not only in the diagnosis but also in its successful laparoscopic management. While mesonephric cysts are themselves uncommon and endometriomas are a recognised manifestation of endometriosis, the occurrence of an endometrioma within a mesonephric cyst is extraordinarily rare. Successfully diagnosing and treating this pathology laparoscopically establishes an important milestone in modern minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

This achievement demonstrates how clinical expertise, precise diagnosis and advanced laparoscopic skills can transform an exceptionally rare medical challenge into a breakthrough of international significance.

Understanding the Condition

The case involved a rare combination of two medical conditions—a mesonephric cyst and an endometrioma. While both conditions are individually uncommon, their coexistence created an exceptionally rare clinical presentation that carries significant medical importance worldwide.

The 37-year-old patient presented with persistent and complex pelvic pain. Since pelvic pain in women may result from numerous gynaecological disorders, establishing the correct diagnosis required exceptional clinical evaluation and careful interpretation of the patient’s presentation.

What is a Mesonephric Cyst?

A mesonephric cyst develops from remnants of the mesonephric (Wolffian) ducts, which play an important role during embryonic development. In females, these ducts normally regress before birth. In rare instances, remnants persist within the pelvis and may develop into fluid-filled cysts near structures such as the broad ligament, cervix or vagina.

Although generally benign, mesonephric cysts can occasionally enlarge, become symptomatic and present significant diagnostic challenges due to their rarity.

What is an Endometrioma?

An endometrioma is a cyst associated with endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. These cysts are commonly associated with pelvic pain, inflammation and fertility-related complications.

In this case, the endometrioma was found within a mesonephric cyst, creating an extraordinarily rare pathological combination that makes this case medically significant on a global scale.

The Diagnostic Challenge

One of the most remarkable aspects of this achievement was the diagnosis itself. Pelvic pain can result from numerous conditions, including ovarian cysts, fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease and several other gynaecological disorders. Rare developmental abnormalities such as mesonephric cysts are therefore often difficult to identify during routine evaluation.

Dr. Sonara’s ability to recognise this exceptionally uncommon pathology before surgery was instrumental in ensuring successful treatment. The diagnosis itself represents an important clinical accomplishment and laid the foundation for successfully performing what is regarded as the world’s first documented laparoscopic management of this rare entity.

The Laparoscopic Surgery

The surgery was successfully performed on 27 November 2022 by Dr. Sandip Sonara and Dr. Ripal Modi using advanced laparoscopic techniques.

The procedure demanded exceptional surgical precision due to the complex pelvic location of the cyst and its proximity to surrounding vital anatomical structures. Through meticulous planning and advanced minimally invasive techniques, the team successfully removed the lesion while avoiding the greater trauma associated with conventional open surgery.

Successfully performing this complex procedure laparoscopically establishes a new benchmark for minimally invasive gynaecological surgery and demonstrates that even exceptionally rare pelvic pathologies can be managed safely and effectively through advanced laparoscopy.

Recognition by India Book of Records

Following the procedure, comprehensive medical documentation, including operative records and histopathological confirmation, was independently verified.

Based on this evidence, the India Book of Records recognised Dr. Sandip Bipinbhai Sonara and Dr. Ripal Modi for diagnosing and successfully performing the world’s first documented laparoscopic surgery on a mesonephric cyst endometrioma in a female patient.

While the recognition has been conferred by the India Book of Records, the significance of this achievement extends far beyond national boundaries. The case represents an important contribution to global medical science while showcasing India’s growing leadership in advanced minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

A Global Medical Milestone from India

This landmark achievement establishes a new reference point in the surgical management of exceptionally rare gynaecological conditions. Beyond being a record-worthy accomplishment, it contributes valuable clinical knowledge to the international medical community and expands the possibilities of minimally invasive surgery.

As the world’s first documented laparoscopic surgery for a mesonephric cyst endometrioma, this breakthrough stands as a proud contribution from India to world medicine. It reflects the highest standards of diagnostic excellence, surgical innovation and patient care, while reinforcing India’s position as a nation capable of delivering medical advancements of global significance.