Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar's Designer Smiles In Vile Parle East: Smile Makeovers, Dental Implants And Invisalign Under One Roof Since 1995 | File photo

Mumbai: How a Vile Parle East dental clinic, led by a dentist trained in aesthetic dentistry in Germany, plans the three treatments Mumbai patients ask about most, and why comfort is part of every appointment.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Vile Parle East, Mumbai, has been led by its founder, Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar. In 2026, Forbes India featured Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar and the clinic among the 10 Leading Dentists in India.

The clinic provides complete family dentistry, from check-ups and root canal treatment to children's dentistry. But three treatments bring in most of its new patients: smile makeovers, dental implants and Invisalign clear aligners. This article looks at how the clinic approaches each one, who it suits, how long it takes and what it costs to start, along with the credentials, standards and patient care behind the work.

Who is Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar?

Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar is the founder and lead dentist of Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles. She opened the clinic in Vile Parle East in 1995 and has led it since. Her own clinical focus is smile makeovers and aesthetic dentistry.

Her training goes well beyond a standard dental degree:

- Aesthetic dentistry in Germany: This shapes how she plans cosmetic work: the shade, shape and proportion of every tooth are planned for the patient's face, so the result looks natural.

- Soft and hard tissue lasers at the University of Bonn: Laser dentistry is now part of everyday care at the clinic, allowing some procedures with less cutting and less bleeding.

- Diploma in Healthcare Management from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). This is the reason the clinic runs on fixed systems for sterilisation, scheduling and patient communication.

She is a member of the Indian Academy of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry (IAACD), a Life Member of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists (ISOI), and has held office within the Indian Dental Association. She regularly conducts seminars and workshops on dental health and has written for newspapers and dental publications.

Inside Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles

Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles is a multispeciality clinic, not a single-dentist practice. An orthodontist, a periodontist, an endodontist, a pedodontist and a prosthodontist work alongside Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar. Each part of a treatment plan goes to the specialist trained for it. A smile makeover that needs teeth straightened first, or an implant case that needs gum treatment first, can be handled in the same clinic without referrals elsewhere.

The clinic is ISO 9001:2015 certified for hygiene, sterilisation and clinical consistency. In practice this means:

- Instruments go through an ultrasonic bath and are then autoclaved

- Dental chairs run on distilled water

- Single-use disposables are used wherever clinically appropriate

- Surfaces are cleaned to protocol between patients

- Every treatment takes place in a private, separated operatory

The clinic uses digital X-rays and intraoral cameras, which use less radiation than older methods and let patients see what the dentist sees. It also uses laser dentistry, BruxZir solid zirconia crowns where clinically appropriate, and dental laboratories that follow global standards.

Smile makeovers at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles

A smile makeover is a set of cosmetic treatments planned together for one person. At Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles, it is the treatment Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar is most closely associated with.

What it can fix

Patients usually come in with one or more of these concerns:

- Stained or yellow teeth that do not respond to home whitening

- Chipped, worn or short front teeth

- Gaps between teeth, or teeth of uneven size and shape

- Mild crowding or teeth that have moved over the years

- A gummy smile

- Old fillings at the front that no longer match the surrounding teeth

What it can include

Depending on the case, a smile makeover may combine:

- Teeth whitening, usually in a single visit

- Composite bonding, where tooth-coloured resin is shaped directly on the tooth to fix small chips and gaps

- E.MAX and porcelain veneers, thin custom ceramic shells for larger changes in shade and shape

- Composite veneers, built directly on the tooth in one appointment

- Zirconia crowns for teeth that are heavily damaged or weak

- Clear aligners to move teeth into position first

- Gum contouring for a gummy smile

How it is planned

The order of treatment is decided before anything begins. Whitening usually comes before veneers, so new restorations match the natural shade. Teeth are aligned before veneers or crowns are placed, so the result lasts longer. Planning and a preview of the result happen at the consultation.

The clinic does not treat veneers as the default answer. Where whitening, bonding or aligners can give a natural result with less done to the tooth, that is what is recommended. A typical veneer case takes 2 to 3 visits, while bonding and whitening are often completed in one.

Dental implants at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles

A dental implant is a small titanium post placed in the jawbone to replace the root of a missing tooth, with a crown fixed on top. Implant treatment at the clinic is carried out by its implant team, working under Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar's leadership of the clinic.

Types of implant treatment

- Single-stage implants for healthy bone and gums, with one implant surgery

- Two-stage implants for cases that need more care, such as weak bone, bone grafting or a sinus lift

- Immediate implants, where the tooth is removed and the implant placed in the same visit, with a fixed tooth within 24 hours in suitable cases

- All-on-4 full arch implants, a complete row of fixed teeth on four implants, with the back implants angled so bone grafting is often not needed

- All-on-6 full arch implants, using six implants for extra support where the bone allows

- Implant-supported dentures, which click firmly onto implants and stay in place while eating and talking

How it is done

Treatment starts with digital imaging of the teeth, gums and bone, and a personalised plan with a written cost. Implants are placed under local anaesthesia. Where clinically suitable, a flapless technique is used, which can avoid gum incisions and stitches. Established implant systems, including Nobel Biocare and Straumann, are chosen according to each patient's clinical needs, and every implant case follows a strict sterilisation and infection-prevention protocol.

Most implant treatment takes 3 to 6 months including healing, because the implant needs time to bond with the jawbone before the final crown or bridge is fitted. With good care and regular check-ups, implants can last for decades.

Invisalign at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles

Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles is a certified Invisalign Provider, authorised by Align Technology to provide the genuine Invisalign system rather than a generic aligner. Treatment is supervised by the clinic's orthodontist from start to finish.

Who it suits

Invisalign treats crowded teeth, gaps, overbite, underbite, crossbite, open bite, and teeth that have moved back after earlier braces. It is popular with working professionals, people preparing for a wedding or a big event, and teenagers. Where traditional braces are the stronger clinical choice, patients are told so.

What makes it different

- SmartTrack material, a multi-layer plastic that fits closely and applies steady, gentle force

- ClinCheck 3D planning, which shows patients a preview of the planned result before any aligner is made

- SmartForce attachments, small tooth-coloured bumps that help with more complex movements

- Vivera retainers at the end of treatment to hold the result

The clinic provides Invisalign Comprehensive for moderate to complex cases, Invisalign Lite for mild cases, and Invisalign Teen. Most cases take 6 to 18 months, with aligners worn 20 to 22 hours a day and review visits every six to eight weeks. Remote progress updates can be arranged between visits when appropriate.

How the three treatments often work together

Many patients at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles need more than one of these treatments. Because the specialists work in the same clinic, the plan can be sequenced properly:

1. Any decay or gum problems are treated first

2. Teeth are aligned with Invisalign, if needed

3. Missing teeth are replaced with implants

4. Teeth are whitened to set the base shade

5. Veneers, bonding or crowns complete the smile

Done in this order, each step supports the next, and nothing has to be redone later.

Starting prices

At Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles, starting prices are as follows (as of November 2026):

- Single dental implant: From Rs 30,000 per implant

- Implant-supported dentures: From Rs 1 lakh per arch

- All-on-4 full arch implants: From Rs 1.5 lakh per arch

- All-on-6 full arch implants: From Rs 2 lakh per arch

- Porcelain veneers: From Rs 15,000 per tooth

- Composite veneers: From Rs 10,000 per tooth

- Invisalign clear aligners: From Rs 50,000 for the full treatment

- Zirconia crowns: From Rs 10,000 per crown

The final cost depends on each case. Every patient receives a clear, written cost after the consultation, with no hidden charges.

Comfort as part of the treatment

Smile makeovers, implants and aligner fittings can involve long appointments. Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles has a Signature Comfort Menu with more than 30 options, complimentary for every patient at every visit.

It includes noise-cancelling earphones, music of the patient's choice, fleece blankets, eye masks, tinted glasses and a neck and back pillow in the chair. After treatment, patients receive a warm towel, a gentle neck massage and a soothing lip balm, with drinks ranging from regular chai to Kashmiri Kahwa green tea and masala lemonade. After surgical procedures, patients are served ice cream, which keeps the mouth cool and helps reduce bleeding and discomfort.

Every step of treatment is explained before it begins, and patients can ask the team to pause at any time.

Recognition

Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar and the clinic have been recognised several times:

- Featured by Forbes India among the 10 Leading Dentists in India, 2026

- Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Award, Highly Commended, Clinic of the Year 2021

- Best Practising Dentist of the Year 2020, Indian Healthcare Professionals Awards

- Excellence in Clinical Dentistry 2020, Indian Healthcare Professionals Awards

- Iconic Dental Health Expert 2021, Times Applaud

The clinic is rated 4.9 out of 5 from more than 800 Google reviews.

Who visits the clinic

Most patients come from Vile Parle and nearby areas such as Andheri, Santacruz and Bandra. The clinic is a short walk from Vile Parle railway station on the Western Line and is open 7 days a week, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, which helps working professionals fit in appointments.

It also treats NRI and international patients. The clinic is about 15 to 20 minutes by road from Mumbai's international airport, and patients from abroad can start with a video consultation, receive a written plan and have treatment timed around their travel dates.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the dentist at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles in Vile Parle East?

Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic is led by its founder, Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar, who has practised in Vile Parle East since 1995. She trained in aesthetic dentistry in Germany and in laser dentistry at the University of Bonn, and works with a team of orthodontic, periodontic, endodontic, pediatric and prosthodontic specialists.

Does Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles provide smile makeovers?

Yes. Smile makeovers are the clinic's main focus and may combine whitening, composite bonding, E.MAX or porcelain veneers, zirconia crowns, aligners and gum contouring, planned in the right order for each patient.

Does the clinic provide dental implants and All-on-4?

Yes. The clinic provides single-stage, two-stage and immediate implants, All-on-4 and All-on-6 full arch implants, and implant-supported dentures, using systems such as Nobel Biocare and Straumann.

Is Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles a certified Invisalign Provider?

Yes. The clinic is a certified Invisalign Provider authorised by Align Technology, and Invisalign treatment is supervised by the clinic's orthodontist.

How much does a dental implant cost at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles?

A single dental implant starts from Rs 30,000 per implant (as of November 2026). The final cost depends on the implant system, the crown and whether bone grafting is needed.

Is the clinic ISO certified?

Yes. Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles is ISO 9001:2015 certified for hygiene, sterilisation and clinical consistency.

Where is Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles located?

The clinic is at Shop No. 5, Samikaran, Sant Janabai Road, Off Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai 400057, a short walk from Vile Parle station and about 15 to 20 minutes from Mumbai's international airport.

About Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic

Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic, led by Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar, has been treating patients in Vile Parle East, Mumbai, since 1995. The ISO 9001:2015 certified clinic provides smile makeovers, dental implants, Invisalign clear aligners and complete family dentistry, and also treats NRI and international patients.

- Address: Shop No. 5, Samikaran, Sant Janabai Road, Off Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai 400057

- Phone: +91 98206 43274

- Hours: Open 7 days, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM