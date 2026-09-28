Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Founder Of BNW Developments, Recognised At The Global ESG Conference And 4th Prithvi Awards 2026 In New Delhi

Dr. Ankur Aggarwal was recognised for his focus on responsible development and sustainability at the Prithvi Awards 2026 | File Photo

Delhi – 28 September 2026 – Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder of BNW Developments, has been felicitated and conferred at the 4th Prithvi Awards 2026, held alongside the Global ESG Conference at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Organised by the ESG Research Foundation, the Global ESG Conference and Prithvi Awards brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, sustainability experts and industry changemakers around the theme “ESG Vision 2070: Balancing Economic Growth vis-à-vis Journey towards Net Zero.” The evening ceremony recognised individuals and organisations contributing to sustainability, responsible business and long-term impact.

Dr. Aggarwal was featured among the distinguished Guests of Honour for the event, alongside Shri Rohit Rishi, Managing Director, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.; Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Board Member, Central Pollution Control Board; and CA. Deepak K. Kedia, Inspector General, National Security Guard. The ceremony was graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Government of India, as Chief Guest.

The recognition reflects Dr. Aggarwal’s approach to development, which places long-term value creation, responsible growth and sustainability at the centre of BNW Developments’ expansion across the UAE. Under his leadership, BNW has continued to explore how real estate can move beyond the traditional parameters of development to create more considered, lifestyle-led and future-ready environments.

Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, BNW Developments, said, “Sustainability is increasingly becoming inseparable from how we think about growth, investment and the built environment. For us at BNW, responsible development means looking beyond what we build today and considering the value, relevance and impact that our developments can create over the long term. This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgement of that philosophy and reinforces our commitment to building with greater purpose, while continuing to raise the standards of what modern real estate can represent.”

The Global ESG Conference and 4th Prithvi Awards 2026, hosted by the ESG Research Foundation, brought together stakeholders across government, finance, technology and industry to examine key areas including green finance, carbon markets, AI-led ESG monitoring, water accounting, regulatory preparedness and sustainable innovation.

The ESG Research Foundation is a Section 8 registered non-profit organisation focused on sustainability literacy, ESG preparedness, capacity building and the adoption of corporate governance standards across public and private sectors in India and internationally.