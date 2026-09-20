This Festive Season, India Is Buying Homegrown Menswear Again — And Double Bull Is Riding the Wave | File Pic

Every festive season brings the same question back to Indian retail: will shoppers reach for international labels chasing a global look, or for brands that actually understand what an Indian festive wardrobe is supposed to feel like? This year, as Ganesh Chaturthi leads into Navratri and the shopping calendar builds toward Diwali, the answer increasingly seems to favour the latter — and few brands illustrate that shift as clearly as Double Bull .

A Festive Season Built for Homegrown Fashion

“Vocal for local” has moved well beyond a slogan in Indian retail over the past few years. It shows up in real purchasing behaviour — shoppers actively seeking out Indian-origin brands for festive and occasion wear, not as a compromise on style, but often as the preferred choice. Menswear, historically slower to reflect this shift than categories like home decor or personal care, is now catching up fast. Double Bull sits at an interesting point in that story. Founded in 1974, the brand isn’t a new entrant riding a “Made in India” wave for marketing convenience — it’s a genuinely homegrown label that has spent five decades building the kind of bold, festive-ready menswear this moment is asking for. Its identity was never built around minimalism or quiet basics; it was built on colour, print, and confidence — exactly the register an Indian festive wardrobe tends to call for.

Reach That Matches the Moment

What makes this festive season particularly relevant for Double Bull isn’t just brand fit — it’s distribution. The brand currently operates through over 1,300 MBO stores across 446 towns and cities in India, with roughly 78% of that footprint sitting outside the country’s major metros. That matters directly for festive shopping, which in India has never been a metro-only phenomenon. A large share of festive wardrobe spending happens in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, where family celebrations, weddings, and community festivities drive real demand — markets where Double Bull already has a meaningful presence, from Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab to Ernakulam and Kottayam in Kerala.

That kind of reach means the brand isn’t trying to capture festive demand from scratch this year. It’s positioned to meet demand that’s already there, in markets where it has spent years building trust.

Affordable, Not Compromised

The other piece of this story is pricing. Festive shopping tends to expose the gap between brands that offer genuine quality and brands that dress up basic fabric with a premium markup for the season. Double Bull’s positioning — premium-quality apparel at accessible pricing — is built to hold up specifically in a season where shoppers are comparing value more carefully than usual, buying for extended family, weddings, and multiple occasions rather than a single indulgent purchase.

What This Season Signals

Festive seasons have a way of revealing which brands actually understand the Indian consumer versus which ones are simply present in the market. For Double Bull, this Ganesh Chaturthi-to-Diwali stretch isn’t a new play — it’s a continuation of a positioning the brand has held since long before “homegrown” became a retail buzzword. As more Indian shoppers actively choose local menswear this season, Double Bull isn’t chasing that shift. It’s one of the brands the shift is catching up to.