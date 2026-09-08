Dermapuritys: A Trusted Name In Advanced Dermatology & Aesthetic Treatments

Dermapuritys CEO Lalita Arya has led the clinic chain’s expansion across six centres in India since its 2019 launch | FIle Photo

Dermapuritys is a dermatology and aesthetic clinic chain founded in August 2019 in Delhi. The brand focuses on advanced care for skin, hair, body, weight management and aesthetic concerns, combining clinical expertise, technology and personalised treatment planning.

At the centre of Dermapuritys’ journey is Ms. Lalita Arya, CEO of Dermapuritys. She has played a key role in shaping the brand’s approach to patient care, innovation and accessibility. Her leadership has helped the clinic grow from its Delhi beginnings into a network of six centres within six years.

Today, Dermapuritys has centres across Greater Kailash, Gurugram, AIPL Joy Central, Pitampura, Mumbai and Lucknow, giving clients access to dermatology and aesthetic services across multiple locations in India. The brand’s website currently highlights 29,000+ happy clients and 40+ services.

What Dermapuritys Offers

Dermapuritys provides a broad range of treatments across skin, hair, body, anti-ageing and weight management. Its services include acne and acne scar treatments, pigmentation care, skin rejuvenation, laser hair reduction, Hydrafacial, anti-ageing treatments, hair restoration, body contouring and weight management. The clinic also offers aesthetic procedures such as dermal fillers and other non-surgical treatments.

Technology is an important part of the brand’s treatment approach. Dermapuritys uses advanced technologies aligned with U.S. FDA standards. Its treatment portfolio includes technologies such as Soprano Titanium for laser hair reduction, along with advanced platforms for pigmentation, acne scars and skin resurfacing. Treatment selection is based on individual skin type, concerns and goals rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Patient-Centred Approach

Dermapuritys places emphasis on detailed consultations, personalised treatment plans and medically supervised care. The brand’s stated philosophy is centred on combining science with compassion while focusing on safe, effective and natural-looking outcomes. Its mission is to make personalised, science-driven aesthetic and skincare solutions more accessible.

The brand has also gained recognition through its growing presence in the aesthetics and skincare industry. In 2026, Lalita Arya received the Fempreneur Rising Star Award, recognising her entrepreneurial journey and contribution to the skincare and wellness space.

With its expanding network, wide treatment portfolio and focus on personalized care, Dermapuritys continues to build its presence as a dermatology and aesthetic healthcare brand in India. Its journey reflects a focus on combining professional expertise, advanced technology and patient-focused care under one brand.