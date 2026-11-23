Croma offers semi-automatic, top-load and front-load washing machines with different capacities and features to suit household laundry requirements | File Photo

From everyday clothes and office wear to bedsheets, towels, and bulky laundry, a washing machine needs to handle different loads while keeping water and electricity consumption in check. Choosing the right model depends on your family size, washing frequency, available space, and the level of convenience you prefer. A Croma washing machine offers options for different household needs, including semi-automatic models for greater control over water usage, fully automatic top-load machines for convenient daily washing, and front-load models for advanced fabric care. Select models come with 5 Star energy ratings, built-in heaters for effective stain removal, inverter motors for efficient operation, multiple wash programmes for different fabrics, and spacious drums for larger laundry loads. With capacities ranging from 6 kg to 11 kg, Croma's in-house range caters to individuals, couples, and larger families. Comparing these features, along with washing performance, maintenance requirements, and running costs, can help you choose a machine that makes laundry easier without spending on features you may rarely use.

Once you find a washing machine that fits your household's laundry routine, Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs can make bringing it home easier without paying the entire purchase cost upfront. Explore over 1 million eligible products from 550+ brands at 1,50,000+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. You can choose the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card, offering a limit of up to Rs. 6,00,000, or the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, providing financing of up to Rs. 12,00,000. With flexible repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months and zero down payment on select models, you can divide the purchase cost into convenient monthly instalments. This allows you to invest in a washing machine with the capacity, energy efficiency, and fabric-care features your family needs while keeping your monthly household expenses easier to manage.

What does a Croma washing machine offer for the price?

Croma's in-house washing machine range covers different types, capacities, and convenience features. From basic washing functions to automated programmes and hot-water cleaning, the available features depend on the model you choose. Here are some important options worth comparing.

Semi-automatic washing machines: These models generally cost less and allow greater control over water filling and washing. They can be practical for households with irregular water supply, although transferring clothes between washing and spinning tubs requires manual effort.

Fully automatic top-load washing machines: Designed for convenient everyday laundry, these models handle washing, rinsing, and spinning in a single tub. Select models offer built-in heaters, digital controls, and capacities ranging from 8 kg to 11 kg.

Front-load washing machines: These models use a tumbling action to clean clothes and often offer specialised wash programmes for different fabrics. Select models include built-in heaters and up to 22 wash programmes.

5 Star energy efficiency: Several models carry a 5 Star energy rating, helping you compare electricity efficiency within the applicable washing machine category.

Inverter technology: Available on select models, inverter motors can adjust their operation according to washing requirements, potentially improving energy efficiency and reducing operating noise.

Multiple wash programmes: Different settings allow you to adjust washing intensity and cycle duration for everyday clothes, delicate fabrics, heavily soiled garments, and other laundry requirements.

Pro tip: Before choosing an in-house washing machine, check the product warranty, motor warranty, installation support, and availability of authorised service centres in your city.

Why choose a fully automatic top-load washing machine?

A fully automatic top-load washing machine can be a practical middle ground between a basic semi-automatic model and a more feature-rich front-load machine. It reduces manual work while offering convenient loading and washing functions. Explore the fully automatic top-load washing machine range to compare additional options.

Convenient everyday washing: Add your clothes and detergent, select the appropriate programme, and start the cycle. The machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning automatically, reducing manual effort.

Easy loading and unloading: The top-opening design allows you to load clothes without bending as much as you would with a front-load machine, making it convenient for older family members.

Practical purchase cost: Fully automatic top-load machines generally cost less than comparable front-load models, making them an option for households seeking automated washing at a moderate budget.

Different capacity choices: Models with 8 kg to 11 kg capacities can accommodate varying household requirements, from everyday clothing to larger loads of towels and bedsheets.

Useful washing features: Depending on the model, features such as built-in heaters, digital displays, child locks, and multiple wash programmes can make laundry management easier.

How do semi-automatic, top-load, and front-load machines compare?

Each washing machine type offers a different balance of convenience, water consumption, washing performance, and purchase cost. Understanding these differences can help you decide which option suits your home and daily routine.

For households with irregular water supply, a semi-automatic machine can offer flexibility. A fully automatic top-load model is suitable for those who want convenient everyday washing, while a front-load machine may appeal to buyers prioritising fabric care and water efficiency.

Which washing machine capacity is right for your family?

Choosing the correct capacity helps you manage daily laundry without running unnecessary wash cycles or overloading the machine. The ideal size depends on the number of people in your household, washing frequency, and the types of clothes you regularly wash.

6 kg to 6.5 kg for smaller households: Suitable for individuals or couples who wash everyday clothes in smaller loads. These machines can also be practical for compact homes with limited installation space.

7 kg to 8 kg for families of three to four: Provides enough room for regular clothes, towels, and occasional bedsheets. This capacity range offers a balance between washing convenience and household requirements.

9 kg to 11 kg for larger families: Suitable for households with five or more members or those who frequently wash larger loads. Additional capacity can reduce the number of wash cycles needed for accumulated laundry.

Larger capacity for bulky items: If you regularly wash double bedsheets, blankets, or curtains, consider a higher-capacity model. Always check the manufacturer's recommended load limits for bulky fabrics.

Pro tip: Avoid selecting a washing machine based only on its maximum capacity. Consider how much laundry your household generates during a typical week and whether you prefer washing smaller loads frequently or larger loads less often.

What should you check before buying a Croma washing machine?

A washing machine is a long-term household purchase, so comparing specifications beyond the listed price can help you avoid unnecessary expenses later. These factors can influence washing performance, convenience, and maintenance.

Energy efficiency: Check the BEE Star rating and compare electricity consumption between suitable models. A higher rating can indicate better energy efficiency within the relevant product category.

Wash programmes: Look for settings that match your laundry habits, including cotton, delicate, quick wash, and heavily soiled clothes. More programmes are useful only when they match your actual requirements.

Spin speed: Compare the spin speed in RPM. Higher spin speeds can remove more moisture from suitable fabrics, potentially reducing drying time.

Water supply requirements: Confirm the recommended inlet pressure and water connection requirements, especially if your home experiences irregular supply.

Installation space: Measure the available floor area and check whether there is enough clearance to open the lid or front door comfortably.

Warranty and service support: Review the product and motor warranty, installation charges, service coverage, and availability of spare parts before purchasing.

What are the prices of popular Croma washing machines?

Whether you need a compact washing machine for everyday clothes or a larger model for heavy laundry loads, Croma offers options to suit different household sizes and budgets. Explore the following models to compare their capacities, washing features, and prices, helping you find an option that fits your laundry needs and budget.

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited time offers on washing machines

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, upgrading to the latest washing machine has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

What are my financing options to buy a washing machine on EMI?

You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

How to buy a Croma washing machine at the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a Croma washing machine with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is simple and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

1. Browse Croma washing machines on Bajaj Mall: Compare models based on capacity, wash programmes, energy efficiency ratings, spin speed, smart features, water-saving technologies, and price before visiting a store.

2. Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any Bajaj Finance partner store.

3. Check the washing machine in person: Ask the store executive to demonstrate the wash modes, drum design, fabric care features, drying performance, and special functions across different Croma washing machine models.

4. Choose your EMI option: Enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select Croma washing machines.

5. Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, you can take your washing machine home or schedule delivery.

Explore the latest range of Croma washing machines on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home a washing machine that suits your family's laundry needs, budget, and lifestyle with flexible EMI options.