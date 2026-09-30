CoinDCX Co-Founder Sumit Gupta Offers Support To Namaste Buddy, An AI Platform Helping Children Learn Conversational English

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, CoinDCX | File photo

Indore: CoinDCX Co-Founder Sumit Gupta has offered guidance and mentorship to the founders of Namaste Buddy, an early-stage startup using AI to help children in smaller towns and villages practise conversational English.

The interaction began on X, where Gupta came across a post about Namaste Buddy and its vision of making spoken-English practice more accessible to children outside India’s larger cities. The idea resonated with his own experience of growing up in smaller towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Gupta responded publicly, saying the problem that Namaste Buddy is trying to solve is “quite personal” for him and that he had asked his team to connect with the founders to explore how he could help. The interaction subsequently led to a one-hour conversation with the founders around the startup’s journey, the problem it is solving, the opportunity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 India, and the road ahead.

Namaste Buddy mission of helping children learn conversational English struck a personal chord with Gupta. He grew up across several small towns and villages in Madhya Pradesh, including Rahi, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Shivpuri.

“If I had access to something like Namaste Buddy when I was growing up, it would have made a big difference,” said Gupta.

“For children in smaller towns, learning English is often only the first step. They also need the confidence to actually use it. That confidence comes with practice, and that is what Namaste Buddy is trying to make easier,” said Nikhil Singh, Co-Founder, Namaste Buddy.

Namaste Buddy is currently working on expanding its platform and reaching more children across Tier 2 and Tier 3 India. For the founders, the interaction with Gupta has provided an opportunity to learn from his entrepreneurial journey and gain perspective as they build the company.

About The Companies

Namaste Buddy - Namaste Buddy is an AI-powered Hindi learning companion designed for Indian families raising children abroad. It helps kids build confidence and consistency in Hindi through engaging, culturally relevant conversations inspired by everyday Indian life—from Bollywood and cricket to family conversations. With a warm, code-mixed approach and short, healthy practice sessions, Namaste Buddy aims to make Hindi something children enjoy speaking, not just something they have to study.