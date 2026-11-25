Chandak Group Raises ₹200 Crore From Japan’s Mori Trust And Route78° Partners For Chembur Residential Project |

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Mumbai-based real estate developer Chandak Group has secured an investment of ₹200 crore from Japan’s Mori Trust and a fund advised by Route78° Partners for its residential project, Chandak Highscape City, located in Chembur, Mumbai.

The transaction represents Mori Trust’s first investment in the Indian real estate market, reflecting increasing interest among international institutional investors in Mumbai’s residential property sector. It also marks the second instance of Japanese investment in Chandak Group, further strengthening the developer’s access to global capital and international investment expertise.

Developed across a 23.5-acre land parcel, Chandak Highscape City is designed to offer a residential environment that combines spacious living with modern infrastructure. Positioned among Chembur’s largest and tallest residential developments, the project incorporates expansive landscaped areas, uninterrupted skyline views and more than 45 lifestyle amenities intended to enhance the overall living experience.

Chembur has increasingly gained attention as a residential destination owing to its strategic location and improving connectivity. The neighbourhood benefits from an established road and railway network, access to Metro and Monorail services, and convenient connections to several of Mumbai’s major commercial and business districts.

These advantages, combined with the growing demand for thoughtfully planned residential spaces, have contributed to Chembur’s emergence as an important housing market. Chandak Highscape City seeks to respond to this demand through its emphasis on open spaces, accessibility and contemporary lifestyle facilities.

Commenting on the investment partnership, a spokesperson for Chandak Group said:

“We are pleased to partner with Mori Trust and Route78 Partners for Chandak Highscape City. This collaboration highlights the strengthening relationship between Indian real estate developers and international institutional investors. Mori Trust choosing our project for its first investment in India is an important validation of both the development and the potential of Mumbai’s residential property market. The investment will support our efforts to establish Chandak Highscape City as a prominent residential destination, with carefully designed homes that reflect the changing preferences and expectations of today’s homebuyers.”

Sharing his perspective on the transaction, Avinash Sule, Founding Partner, Route78° Partners, said:

“Our participation in Chandak Highscape City, together with Chandak Group and Mori Trust, aligns with our investment approach of identifying opportunities in established real estate markets and collaborating with experienced development partners.”

He further added:

“We see considerable long-term potential in India’s developing real estate sector. Investments of this nature present opportunities to generate sustainable value for investors while participating in the continued growth of the market.”

The ₹200 crore investment reflects continued international investor interest in residential developments backed by established developers and located in well-connected urban markets. For Chandak Group, the partnership is expected to support the development of Chandak Highscape City while reinforcing its position in Mumbai’s competitive residential real estate landscape.