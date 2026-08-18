Can I Get An Instant Offer For My Car, And How Long Is It Valid? | File photo

Organised used car platforms generate an instant, ready-to-accept offer once your car has been physically inspected; the earlier online valuation is a separate, pre-inspection estimate. That instant offer typically stays valid for a short, clearly stated window, commonly anywhere from 24 hours to about a week (Cars24), depending on the platform, after which it expires and needs to be regenerated.

What actually counts as an instant offer?

The number you saw on the online valuation tool before booking an inspection is a separate, earlier estimate, a range based only on the details you typed in yourself. An instant offer is a different thing entirely: a firm, ready-to-accept price generated almost immediately once your vehicle goes through a physical inspection, confirming the real condition behind those earlier details. On organised platforms, this handoff- valuation range first, inspection second, firm offer third- is what separates an instant offer from a rough online guess.

How is a number generated this fast?

The speed comes from the process being run algorithmically rather than by a person manually pricing the car. Once the physical inspection is complete, the platform cross-references your car's confirmed condition against genuine recent transaction data for similar vehicles, the prices those cars actually sold for, which tends to run lower and more reliably than inflated classifieds asking prices. On Cars24 specifically, this step also involves a live auction: verified dealers bid on your car in real time once the inspection data is in, and the resulting number is delivered to you as the instant offer within minutes. Other organised platforms may finalise the number through a single evaluator's sign-off rather than live bidding, but the underlying shape, inspection first, algorithmic or auction-driven pricing second, is broadly the same.

So how long do you actually have to decide?

Most organised platforms build in a short acceptance window, commonly somewhere between 24 hours and roughly a week. The exact figure varies by platform and is stated at the time the offer is made. Cars24's offer price is typically valid between 24 hours and a maximum of 7 days. The Final Offer is valid for a fixed period communicated to you when it's made, and if you don't accept within that window, it lapses automatically, and the appointment needs to be rebooked.

What you're looking at Typical validity

Online valuation range (pre-inspection) Not an offer; no fixed expiry, since it's just an estimate

Instant offer (post-inspection) Commonly 24 hours to about a week, platform-dependent

Cars24's specific instant offer Typically 24 hours, sometimes more in some cases

Why does the clock start ticking at all?

Two separate things are actually decaying once an offer is made. First, used car prices genuinely move with market conditions, demand, and seasonal patterns, sometimes within just a few days, so a number calculated today can drift from fair value within a short window. Second, the offer is built entirely on the car's condition as confirmed at inspection; the longer the gap before you accept, the more likely something about the car has changed, additional kilometres driven, new wear, or an issue that wasn't apparent at the time. Building in an expiry protects both sides from a stale number rather than being an arbitrary pressure tactic.

What happens if you miss the window?

The offer simply lapses rather than carrying over. On Cars24, once the offer window closes, the platform re-initiates the auction process for your car rather than leaving you with nothing, so a lapsed offer typically means a fresh number rather than a dead end, though that new number can be higher or lower depending on how demand has shifted. Other organised platforms generally require a similar re-evaluation once an offer expires, since the original number was tied to a specific moment in the market.

Can the offer still change after you've accepted it?

Yes, in specific circumstances worth knowing about. Cars24 states that it reserves the right to revise or withdraw it before the transaction is completed if the car's actual condition doesn't match what you disclosed, or if any information or document provided turns out to be inaccurate, incomplete, or fraudulent. This protection exists specifically to catch inaccurate declarations. The practical takeaway is straightforward, enter accurate details from the start and the accepted offer should hold.

Before you accept an instant offer

1. Confirm the exact expiry stated on your offer rather than assuming a general figure, platforms disclose this at the moment the offer is made.

2. Understand that a lapsed offer usually triggers a fresh valuation cycle rather than ending the process entirely, though the new number isn't guaranteed to match the old one.

3. Keep your declared details (mileage, condition, documentation) accurate from the start, since a mismatch discovered later can affect even an already-accepted offer.

4. If you're not ready to sell immediately, treat the online valuation range as your planning tool and wait to book an inspection until you're prepared to act within the offer's validity window.