Buying A New Car This Festive Season? Think Beyond The Purchase | File photo

For many Indian families, buying a new car during the festive season is about more than simply adding a vehicle to the garage. It can be a long-awaited upgrade, a family milestone, or a purchase planned for months. With manufacturers and dealerships offering new models, festive schemes, and attractive finance options, this period remains an important time for new-car purchases.

But once the booking is done and the delivery date arrives, the buying process is only the beginning of car ownership.

From checking the vehicle at delivery to setting it up for everyday use, planning its maintenance and deciding how much protection the exterior actually needs, there are several things a new owner needs to think about after making the purchase.

Start with a proper delivery check

The first step after buying a car is making sure everything is in order when taking delivery.

While dealerships typically carry out their own pre-delivery inspection, buyers should still take some time to examine the vehicle. The exterior should be checked for scratches, dents, paint marks or other visible imperfections. The interior, tyres, lights, infotainment system and essential features should also be checked.

It is equally important to verify the documentation, insurance details, registration information and the items supplied with the vehicle.

This may seem basic, but the delivery inspection is one of the few opportunities a buyer gets to establish that the car is being received in the expected condition.

Set the car up for everyday use

A new car can look perfect when it leaves the showroom, but daily driving quickly introduces a different set of challenges.

Depending on where the owner lives and how the vehicle is used, the car may encounter dust, traffic pollution, sunlight, rain, bird droppings, road debris and crowded parking spaces. Frequent highway driving can expose the front of the car to stone chips and other small impacts, while city use can increase the chances of minor scratches and scuffs.

This is why it helps to think about the car's usage before spending money on accessories or protection.

A daily commuter may have different requirements from someone who drives primarily on weekends. Similarly, a car parked outdoors will face different environmental exposure compared with one kept in a covered garage.

Maintaining the new-car appearance

For many owners, keeping the car looking new for as long as possible is an important part of ownership. Regular washing is obviously necessary, but how the car is cleaned also matters.

Using unsuitable cleaning products, dirty cloths or improper washing techniques can gradually introduce fine scratches and swirl marks into the paint. Contaminants left on the surface for long periods can also affect the finish.

This is where professional detailing and car paint protection can become relevant.

The objective is not simply to make a new car look shinier. Proper protection and maintenance can help owners preserve the condition of the paint and make routine cleaning easier over the longer term.

But does every new car need every protection?

One of the most important decisions for a new owner is understanding what protection is actually worth paying for.

The market now offers several options, from traditional detailing and paint sealants to ceramic coatings and paint protection film. However, there is no single solution that is automatically right for every car or every owner.

A ceramic coating for cars , for example, can be considered by owners who want a protective layer over the paint, along with a smoother, more hydrophobic surface that can make routine cleaning easier. It can be particularly appealing to owners who are focused on maintaining the finish of their new car over time.

PPF coating serves a different purpose. Since it is a physical film applied over the paint, it is more relevant for owners concerned about physical damage such as stone chips, minor scratches and other impacts, particularly on areas that are more exposed.

For some owners, a combination of protection solutions may make sense. For others, regular detailing and good washing practices may be sufficient.

The key is to decide based on how the car is driven, where it is parked and what kind of damage the owner is most concerned about, rather than choosing a product simply because it is being promoted as a must-have.

New buyers are thinking about protection earlier

The growing awareness around these options is also changing when car owners begin thinking about protection.

According to Anckur Sama, this decision is increasingly being made around the time of purchase itself.

“Today, customers are coming to us with a much clearer understanding of car care. We see new-car owners enquiring about ceramic coating or PPF even before they take delivery. They have already spent considerable time choosing their car, and they want to understand what they can do to maintain that condition from the beginning rather than wait until the paint shows signs of wear.”

This shift suggests that car care is gradually becoming part of the new-car buying journey rather than something considered much later in ownership.

Think beyond the purchase

A new car comes with the excitement of a fresh purchase, but maintaining that feeling requires some thought once the vehicle is on the road.

The priority should always be getting the basics right: checking the car at delivery, understanding its service schedule, keeping it clean and adapting its care to the conditions in which it is used. Protection options can then be evaluated based on actual requirements.

For buyers considering ceramic coating or other forms of car paint protection, the festive season can be a good time to understand the available choices rather than making a rushed decision after delivery.

After all, buying the car may be the biggest decision. But how well it is cared for can determine how good that decision feels years later.