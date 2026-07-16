Built To Grow, Or Built To Survive: The Question Every Lending Cycle Asks | File photo

The call nobody wants to take in a lending business is the one where the numbers from eighteen months ago start making sense in the wrong way.

Not the numbers from last week. Last week's disbursals are fine. Last week's collections are on track. The problem is always older than it looks — written into a loan file from a quarter that has since been closed, celebrated, and moved past. By the time a credit decision reveals its quality, the people who made it have often moved on, the conditions that shaped it have changed, and the capital it consumed has been recycled two or three times over.

This is a structural feature more than a risk management failure. Lending is the only business where the decision and its consequences are separated by enough time that they feel like entirely different events.

Why Weak Underwriting Looks Intelligent

During a credit expansion, weak underwriting does not look weak. It looks prescient.

The lender who,

● Loosened documentation requirements grew faster.

● Stretched debt-to-income thresholds booked more loans.

● Relied on bureau scores rather than genuine cash flow analysis, moved at a speed that the more cautious competitor could not match.

And for a period, sometimes a long period, their portfolio performed. Borrowers repaid. Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) stayed low. The growth story was clean.

What the expansion phase does not reveal is whether the repayment was the product of good underwriting or good conditions. A borrower who would have struggled to repay in a tighter environment repays easily when employment is stable, refinancing is available, and alternative credit is accessible. The stress that would surface the weakness in the underwriting simply never arrives. The portfolio looks healthy, not because it was built well, but because it was never tested.

This is the trap that catches lenders who measure success by disbursals.

Disbursal growth is a leading indicator of ambition. It is a lagging indicator of nothing, because the information it would need to indicate quality has not yet arrived. A lender who grew their book by 60% last year knows one thing for certain: they lent 60% more. Whether they lent well will not be known for another twelve to eighteen months. By the time they find out, the 60% growth has already been celebrated, the targets for the next year have already been set higher, and the structural incentives of the organisation are already pointing in the same direction.

Why Strong Underwriting Looks Needlessly Conservative

The mirror image of this problem is equally damaging.

During an expansion, the disciplined lender looks slow. In performance reviews and investor conversations, the same observation surfaces in different forms:

● They are turning down business that competitors are approving.

● Their growth rate is lower than the market.

● Their disbursal numbers do not impress against a sector running at full velocity.

The honest answer is that the growth being left on the table is growth that has not yet been stress-tested, and that stress-testing is what the expansion phase never provides. It is correct and almost impossible to defend in a room where everyone else's portfolio is performing, and the pressure to compete is real.

Pavitra Walvekar, a Pune-based entrepreneur and investor whose work spans Indian fintech, credit, and capital allocation, has observed this dynamic from inside lending infrastructure across multiple market conditions. His view is that the conservative lender's position is only vindicated at the moment when vindication is least useful, after the cycle has turned, after the losses have surfaced, after the capital has been impaired. Being right too early, in lending, is functionally indistinguishable from being wrong.

This is why structure matters more than intention. A lender who intends to be disciplined but has not built the organisational and structural mechanisms to enforce that discipline will find the intention eroded. It will be eroded by competitive pressure, quarterly targets, and the perfectly rational observation that everyone else is approving loans, the cautious lender is declining. Discipline without structure does not survive an expansion.

The Machine You Are Building

At some point in every credit cycle, the same question surfaces. It does not arrive as a formal inquiry. It arrives as a deteriorating portfolio, a rising NPA bucket, and a collections call centre that is suddenly overwhelmed.

The question is this: did you build a machine designed to grow, or one designed to survive?

The Growth Machine

A machine designed to grow is optimised for origination velocity, disbursal volume, and market share. Its incentives point toward more loans, faster. Its underwriting standards flex under competitive pressure because flexible standards produce more approvals, and more approvals produce more growth. It performs well when conditions are supportive and reveals its architecture when they are not.

The Survival Machine

A machine designed to survive is optimised for something different: the quality of each individual credit decision, the structural controls that enforce use of funds, and the repayment mechanisms that do not depend on borrower goodwill. It also stays close to information that is still reliable and grows more slowly during expansions.

The five-point framework — small ticket size, selection at source, use control, trapped cash flow, short tenure — is a survival framework. Its purpose is to build a machine that remains coherent when conditions change, when borrowers who looked good on paper start missing payments, and when the cycle asks its inevitable question.

The Delay is the Point

Growth is visible on the day the loan is disbursed. Quality is visible the day the last payment is made.

The distance between those two moments is where lending businesses are won or lost — not in the credit committee, not in the collections centre, not in the regulatory response. In the gap. In the months where the portfolio looks healthy because it has not yet been tested, where the underwriting looks sound because the conditions that would expose it have not arrived, where the machine looks like it is working because the cycle has not yet asked its question.

Every lender knows the delay exists. The ones that survive are the ones who built their entire structure around the assumption that the delay would eventually close, and that when it did, what was inside the book would be visible to everyone.

The delay will close. Build for when it does.