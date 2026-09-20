Bhajan Lal Model's Electoral Success , Top Leadership Praises Chief Minister's Strategy | File Pic

Jaipur, September 20, 2026: Thanks to the strong strategy and leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party performed resoundingly well in the state 's municipal elections . This resulted in a landslide victory in municipal corporations , municipal councils , and municipalities . Under the Chief Minister 's leadership and guidance , these elections were fought on a mission mode . The Prime Minister , Home Minister , National President , and various Chief Ministers praised the Chief Minister 's strategy and praised the BJP 's strong performance and victory in Rajasthan .

The Chief Minister guided the party and organization in ticket distribution for the civic elections . He personally led the election campaign , assigning division-wise responsibilities to senior leaders , and receiving daily feedback . The Chief Minister personally entered the electoral fray , conducting road shows in 10 municipal corporations . Following the results of the civic elections , he kept all councilors united and mobilized independents .

The Chief Minister 's strategy proved the Congress 's victory claims and his picture to be a flop. Under his leadership , the BJP succeeded in forming its own boards in 90 percent of the municipalities in Bharatpur and Deeg districts , and also won the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation unopposed . The BJP is poised to form a municipal board in Jaipur for the seventh consecutive time . The Chief Minister has once again proven his undisputed leadership .

This time, elections were held simultaneously in all 10 municipal corporations , 47 municipal councils, and 252 municipalities in Rajasthan . The strong victories in these bodies are a public endorsement of the government 's two and a half years of work . Previously, under the Chief Minister 's leadership , the BJP won five out of seven by - elections last year.

The figures speak , the difference is clear -

During Congress rule (2018-23) – only 11 bodies were elected unopposed

- 3 BJP

- 6 Congress

- 2 independents

In BJP rule ( Bhajanlal government ) - unopposed in 33 bodies -

- 30 BJP

- 2 Congress

- 1 BJP supported

33 against 11 - People 's trust is with BJP , Jaipur road show was discussed -

The Chief Minister 's roadshow in the Walled City area of ​​Jaipur played a crucial role in the capital 's victory . BJP mayoral candidate Sunil Kothari won from the Walled City . During the roadshow , the Chief Minister delivered a clear message to the people of the Walled City . He discussed issues of love jihad , the religious conversion law , the Disturbed Areas Bill , and the UCC , delivering important messages that had a direct impact on the election results.

The opposition 's strategy failed .

Congress employed the strategy of caste equations and hotel politics , but Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma 's social engineering and One State , One Election strategy thwarted every opposition tactic . Congress had to lock councillors in hotels , but they continued to flee , while the BJP had already taken the lead by winning 33 boards unopposed .