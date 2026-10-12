Best YouTube Channel To Learn Stock Market Basics: A Look At GTF

Get Together Finance provides structured online lessons covering stock market fundamentals, trading strategies and the importance of disciplined decision-making | File Photo

Search "best stock market YouTube channels", and you’ll see hundreds of videos showing up. Some promise fast money. Some use stock market terminology without explaining it. Others start in the middle, when a beginner has not even learned the basics.

Many people get tired and quit. Some start trading without understanding anything and lose their hard-earned money. A better way is to learn the basics first, in the right order, from someone who explains things in simple words. That is what the GTF YouTube channel is known for.

What is GTF, and who is behind GTF?

GTF, a stock market institute (Get Together Finance), was started by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar with the motive to educate people. Their belief was simple: every person deserves to understand the market before putting a single rupee into it.

In 2026, that small belief has found a home within lakhs of people. The GTF YouTube channel has more than 2.5 million subscribers. More than 500,000 people are part of the GTF community, and over 40,000 of them are certified traders who learnt and are now trading with GTF’s rule-based trading principles. All of this was built in a short span of time, because people found real value and kept coming back.

The Free Course That Crossed 18 Million Views

If anyone wants to start, there’s no better place to begin than GTF's free course, "A Complete Course on the Stock Market. It’s a complete beginner-to-advanced course. It was uploaded in December 2024, and in less than two years it has crossed 18 million views. It runs for 50+ hours, and anyone can watch it on YouTube without paying anything.

The course moves one episode at a time:

● Ep 1: Best Charting Software

● Ep 2: Why Does Stock Price Go Up and Down in the Stock Market

● Ep 3: Demand and Supply in the Stock Market

● Ep 4: Best Way to Mark Entry, Stop-loss, and Target

● Ep 5: Trading Psychology (Your Mind vs News)

● Ep 6: Price Action Behind the Candles

● Ep 7: Multiple Time Frame Analysis and more

One thing worth knowing: the free course explains the ideas using past market examples. The ideas stay the same, but the market keeps changing. That is why GTF also runs a live paid course, Trading in the Zone Advanced, which uses current market situations. Many learners finish the free course first and then decide if they want to go further. Nobody is pushed to pay.

The Mental Clarity Playlist

Trading is not only about charts. Ask any trader, and they will tell you the mind is the harder part. Fear after a loss, greed after a profit, and the urge to react to every headline have hurt many traders.

That’s why GTF has a separate Mental Clarity playlist for this. It has four parts:

● Part 1: Mental Clarity Is the New Wealth in a World Designed to Confuse You

● Part 2: Two Pillars of Mental Clarity

● Part 3: How to Think Like Arun & Sooraj

● Part 4: Mental Clarity: What the Bhagavad Gita Teaches About Life & Trading

Together, they take a viewer from confusion to a calmer way of making decisions. The lessons help even people who never place a trade.

Who Should Start Here?

The simple answer is anyone. The stock market does not ask for your age, your degree, or your background, and neither does this course. If you are willing to sit down and learn, you are ready.

❖ Students: Money is not taught in most classrooms. A student who learns how markets work early gets a head start that many people only get after years of mistakes.

❖ Working professionals: A job leaves little time and a lot of tiredness. Since the course is free and can be watched in small pieces, an hour after work or a quiet weekend is enough to keep moving.

❖ Homemakers: Many women manage the household budget every single day, which is already a form of money wisdom. This course can turn that wisdom into the confidence to understand savings, investing, and markets, right from home.

❖ Retired people: Retirement does not mean learning has to stop. Many people have the time and patience in this phase of life, and understanding the market can help them make calmer, more informed decisions about their own savings.

❖ Traders who are already trading: Some people have learned in bits and pieces from many places and still feel confused. A step-by-step course can put the loose pieces in order, and the Mental Clarity playlist helps with the part that charts cannot fix.

Whoever you are, there is a seat for you here.