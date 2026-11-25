CAT 2027 coaching for working professionals, live classes 9 to 11 pm Monday to Friday | File Photo

Short answer: For working professionals, the best CAT 2027 coaching is the one that fits after office hours. That means live classes that start late enough to attend after work, recordings for the days you miss, and full-length mocks on weekends. Evening live options include Percentilers (9–11 pm, ₹24,943) and Cracku (7:30–9:30 pm, ₹29,999). Recorded options start at ₹899 a month.

Every year a large share of CAT aspirants prepare alongside a full-time job. Their problem is rarely ability. It is time, energy and consistency across 10–12 months of preparation.

Evening and flexible CAT 2027 options compared

Fees are as listed on each provider's website in October 2026. Confirm before enrolling.

Live or recorded: how to decide

Choose live evening classes if you need a fixed slot to stay consistent. A class at 9 pm is a commitment, and recorded videos are easy to postpone. Check the timing against your commute: a 7:30 pm class suits some offices, and a 9 pm class suits others.

Choose a recorded course if your hours are unpredictable (shifts, client calls, travel) or you are a repeat taker who mainly needs revision. The risk is that many students binge-watch concept videos and skip practice. Pick one that comes with a daily plan and regular tests.

Consider a single-section course if you are already strong in two sections. Rodha's per-section option lets you pay only for the section you need.

A realistic weekly plan around a job

● Monday to Friday: one class or study block in the evening, plus 20–30 minutes of practice questions in the morning or during the commute.

● Saturday: one full-length mock in exam conditions.

● Sunday: analyse the mock (each wrong or skipped question), then revise weak topics.

Those short daily practice blocks build the speed that working professionals usually lack. In 300 full-length mocks taken on Percentilers between September and November 2026, students who attempted 40 or more questions scored about twice as much as those who attempted 25 or fewer (29.5% against 13.9% of maximum marks), with almost the same accuracy (53% against 55%).

Megha Ahuja, QA and LRDI faculty at Percentilers, scored 99.98 percentile in CAT and works as a Vice President at JP Morgan alongside teaching. "I know exactly what it feels like to prepare with very little free time," she says. "My classes are designed for that reality."

Questions working professionals should ask any institute

1. What time do live classes end, and are all sessions recorded?

2. How many students are in a live batch?

3. Are doubt sessions available on weekends?

4. Does access last through CAT 2027 and the OMETs that follow?

5. What did the faculty personally score in CAT?

Where Percentilers fits

Percentilers is an online CAT coaching platform founded by Pranshul Verma, a TISS alumnus and 7-time CAT 100 percentiler who has mentored 10,714 aspirants over eight years. Its Live Class Course runs from 9 to 11 pm, Monday to Friday, with a maximum of 50 students per batch, weekend one-on-one doubt sessions, 30 full-length mocks with AI review, and access until 1 April 2028. The fee can be paid in two instalments.

If you are still comparing institutes, Percentilers maintains a side-by-side comparison of CAT 2027 coaching options with fees, timings and sources, including cases where another institute suits you better.

FAQs

Can I crack CAT 2027 while working full-time?

Yes. Many working professionals score 95+ percentile. The deciding factors are a fixed weekly routine and serious mock analysis, not the number of hours.

Which CAT coaching has classes after 9 pm?

Percentilers' live classes run from 9 to 11 pm, Monday to Friday. Cracku's run from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

Is online coaching enough for working professionals?

For most, yes. Online live classes with recordings remove commute time, which is often the biggest constraint.