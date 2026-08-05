Assotech Group Expands Footprint With Three New Residential Launches Across Bhubaneswar, Ranchi & Ghaziabad

Sanjeev Srivastva, the Founder & Managing Director of Assotech Group - Leading the front for 40 years | File photo

Noida [India], August 05: Assotech Group has announced three new residential launches - Assotech World Avenue 07, Assotech Hills Ranchi Sector-2, and Assotech Canopy, marking one of the developer's most geographically diversified expansion moves in recent years and reinforcing its stated strategy of scaling into high-growth Tier-II markets like Ranchi, Bhubaneswar alongside its established NCR presence.

Assotech World Avenue 07, located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is designed to cater to the modern Odia Family, the design - landscape - amenities are all inspired by Odisha & South Asian Architecture. Facilities feature a waterfall in the Clubhouse’s exterior facade, 1000+ trees, bowling alley, rock climbing wall, temperature controlled pool, 10+ themed gardens and many more. This premium development is a part of the mega 300 acre township being developed by Assotech group in Odisha.



Assotech Hills, Sector-2, Ranchi is the new phase of Assotech Hills Township which is an organised private sector township having all lifestyle features and amenities which has received multiple national level acclamation from PMAY & Times Business Awards. Assotech Hills Sec-2 is the new phase in the township’s expansion to cater to the modern family residing in Ranchi. Assotech Group's footprint into Jharkhand, targeting a city where organized, RERA-compliant residential development has historically lagged demand. The launch reflects the developer's broader thesis that Tier-II state capitals with rising income levels and limited quality housing supply represent the next phase of growth for organized real estate players, a shift metros have already priced in.

Assotech Canopy, Crossings Republik, situated in one of Ghaziabad's most established residential micro-markets, represents a continuation of Assotech Group's long-standing NCR presence. Crossings Republik has matured into a self-sufficient residential hub over the past decade, and Assotech Canopy is positioned to serve buyers seeking ready-to-build GDA approved plots within an already-proven demand corridor.

Together, the three launches illustrate a deliberate portfolio strategy: balancing continued strength in NCR, where Assotech Group has built its longest track record, with early-mover positioning in Tier-II cities where competition from organized developers remains comparatively limited. For a company marking 40 years in the sector, the simultaneous launch across three distinct markets is also a signal of execution bandwidth — the ability to run parallel project pipelines without compromising on delivery discipline, a capability not every developer can claim following the sector's recent consolidation.

Further details on pricing, configurations, and possession timelines for each project are available through Assotech Group's official sales channels.