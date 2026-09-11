As Online Perfume Shopping Grows In India, Authenticity Emerges As A Key Consumer Concern |

New Delhi: The rapid growth of online perfume shopping in India is giving consumers access to a wider range of designer, Middle Eastern, luxury and niche fragrances. However, with greater choice comes a growing concern among buyers: how to determine

India’s fragrance market recorded 15% value growth in 2025, reaching retail sales of ₹66.4 billion, according to Euromonitor, reflecting the increasing role of fragrances in everyday lifestyle consumption.

Unlike many other products purchased online, perfume presents a particular challenge for consumers because its primary characteristic—fragrance—cannot be assessed through a screen. Buyers cannot smell or test the product before making a purchase and therefore rely heavily on the seller, product information and available documentation.

Counterfeit concerns add to consumer caution

Concerns around counterfeit products are also influencing online buying behaviour. A 2026 LocalCircles survey involving more than 23,000 responses found that 40% of surveyed consumers who had purchased cosmetics and beauty products over the previous three years reported encountering at least one fake or counterfeit product.

The survey covered cosmetics and beauty products as a broader category rather than perfumes specifically. However, its findings indicate the wider concern consumers have regarding product authenticity when shopping online.

Price alone may not establish authenticity

Industry observers caution against assuming that a heavily discounted perfume is necessarily counterfeit. Differences in retail prices can arise from distributor discounts, promotional inventory, older stock, negotiated purchasing prices and variations in retailer margins.

At the same time, consumers may reasonably seek additional information when a product is being offered at a price substantially below its usual market level. The source material emphasises that neither a low price nor a high price can, by itself, establish whether a perfume is genuine.

Barcode and batch-code checks are useful, but not conclusive

Consumers frequently examine barcodes, batch codes, packaging, bottle design, printing quality and other visual details when assessing a perfume purchased online.

While such checks can provide useful indications, they should not be treated as definitive proof in isolation. Brands can update packaging, while products intended for different markets may carry different labels, stickers or importer information. The possibility of copied batch or barcode information also means that authenticity is better assessed through multiple factors.

Authenticity certificates are only one part of the picture

Some online fragrance retailers provide authenticity certificates or similar documentation to assure customers about the products they sell. Such documentation can contribute to consumer confidence, but it does not independently establish the complete sourcing history of a product.

Consumers are advised to consider additional factors, including the identity of the seller, product sourcing, availability of an invoice, clarity of product information and the retailer’s approach to handling complaints or product-related concerns.

What consumers can check before buying

Experts and retailers increasingly encourage consumers to follow a few basic checks before purchasing perfumes online:

Verify the seller: Check whether the website provides clear business and contact information, along with shipping, return and customer-support policies.

Ask for an invoice: A proper invoice creates a record of the transaction and the seller.

Review product information: Details such as fragrance name, size and concentration—such as EDT, EDP or Parfum—should be clearly stated.

Inspect the product after delivery: Packaging, labels, bottle design and batch information should be assessed together rather than relying on one individual detail.

Understand sourcing: Consumers should be able to obtain reasonable information about how a retailer sources its fragrances.

Check after-sales support: A retailer’s response to damaged, leaking, incorrect or disputed products is an important part of consumer trust.

Sourcing could become a defining factor

The authenticity of a fragrance ultimately begins with its supply chain. Depending on the product, fragrances may pass through brands, distributors, importers, wholesalers and established resellers before reaching the final retailer.

As consumers become more informed, online fragrance retailers are likely to face increasing expectations around transparency. Buyers are comparing prices, reading reviews, examining packaging, checking batch information and seeking experiences from fragrance communities and social media.

Some retailers are responding by providing greater information about sourcing, product documentation, invoices and after-sales support. Aellora, for instance, says it sources fragrances through distributors and resellers connected to the original supply chain and views authenticity communication as part of a broader consumer-trust approach.

Trust may become as important as price

With online fragrance shopping expected to continue expanding, competition among retailers is likely to increase across price, product selection and convenience. However, transparency and trust could increasingly influence consumer decisions.

For buyers, authenticity need not depend on a single barcode, batch code, certificate or packaging detail. Instead, the broader picture—including the product, its source, the seller, invoice, information provided and after-sales support—can offer a more meaningful basis for evaluating an online fragrance purchase.

For online perfume retailers, the emerging expectation is therefore not simply to claim authenticity, but to provide customers with enough information to understand where their perfume came from and who is standing behind the sale.