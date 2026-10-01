Anoop Shanker Madan | File Photo

For Anoop Shanker Madan, 2026 has brought a succession of recognitions across literature, conscious learning, entrepreneurship and social contribution. Known as a third-generation entrepreneur, author and consciousness explorer, Anoop Shanker Madan has built a professional identity that moves between industry and ideas. Anoop Shanker Madan is the Founder of Kaliyuga Gurukul for Conscious Learning and Managing Director of Simplicity Projects Pvt. Ltd., while the Kaliyuga – A Life Transforming 12 Book Series has become central to the literary side of the journey.

One of the prominent recognitions came through the International Glory Awards 2026, where Anoop Shanker Madan received the Inspirational Spiritual Author Award for the Kaliyuga 12 Book Series. At the same event, Simplicity Projects was recognised as the Leading Material Handling Company of the Year, bringing the entrepreneurial and literary sides of Anoop Shanker Madan’s career onto the same platform. Anoop Shanker Madan was also recognised at the National Humanitarian Summit & Awards 2026, an event associated with humanitarian values, social impact and nation-building.

Literary recognition continued through several other platforms. Anoop Shanker Madan received the Ananta Press Sahitya Award for BCD – Birth. Choice. Death: The Story of Life Between Two Certainties. At the Global Brand Awards 2026 – Season 2, Anoop Shanker Madan received the International Excellence Award for Best Author & Book Series. Anoop Shanker Madan was also recognised at the Stage Fame International Author Awards 2026 in New Delhi and The Book Channel Author Literary Awards – Goa 2026.

The list of 2026 honours extends further. Anoop Shanker Madan received the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Seva Ratna Samman 2026 for literary contribution connected with the Kaliyuga series. Anoop Shanker Madan was also presented with the Global Youth Icon Award 2026, which recognised work as a writer of the 12-book series and its focus on awareness and human development.

Other recognitions include the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Leadership Award and the Pride of Nation Award 2026, both associated with the writing and wider contribution of Anoop Shanker Madan. The certificate shared for the Bharat Seva Puraskar – Exclusive National Award 2026 also recognises Anoop Shanker Madan in the field of authoring, literature and creative writing. The recognition refers specifically to the contribution made through the life-transforming 12-book Kaliyuga series.

Another significant literary milestone came with the Legacy of Literature Award – Season 3, presented by The Literature Times. Anoop Shanker Madan received the recognition for Kaliyuga – The Opportunity to Walk on the Path of Gyan, a work centred on spirituality, wisdom, self-discovery and meaningful ideas. Together, these awards reflect the growing public attention around the writing journey of Anoop Shanker Madan and the themes developed through the Kaliyuga series.

The recognitions, however, sit alongside a longer professional journey. Anoop Shanker Madan completed Effective Personal Productivity and Effective Selling Strategies programmes from Leadership Management International, Waco, Texas, in 2018. Anoop Shanker Madan also participated in the Conscious Entrepreneurship Program and Anaavaran 2018 and later completed Reiki Level I, II and Master Certification in 2020. These programmes reflect an interest in productivity, self-awareness, conscious living and personal development that predates the recent awards.

At the same time, Anoop Shanker Madan continues to remain connected with industrial entrepreneurship through Simplicity Projects. Industry Outlook featured the company in 2020, 2025 and 2026, while Forbes India profiled Anoop Shanker Madan as a third-generation entrepreneur, author and consciousness explorer. India’s Hall of Fame Magazine, Edition 106, published in September 2026, also featured the journey of Anoop Shanker Madan across industrial entrepreneurship, conscious learning and authorship. Taken together, these developments show how the professional story of Anoop Shanker Madan has evolved around business leadership, writing, Indian wisdom and the continuing exploration of conscious living.