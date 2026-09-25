An Industry-Aligned Online Diploma In Fashion Design Offers By AAFT Online | File photo

Ask about an online fashion design diploma, and most people still picture sketchbooks, fabric swatches, a runway. That picture hasn't been accurate for a while. India's fashion retail market has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry and is projected to keep expanding well into the next decade, with a growing share of that growth moving through phones and D2C brands, not boutiques. AAFT Online built its diploma in fashion design around that version of the industry, the one that's actually hiring right now, and it starts its next batch on 26 September 2026, with applications closing on 25 September. Admission runs on merit, the course costs Rs. 1,50,000 with no-cost EMI available, and it already carries NSDC, CII, and FDCI recognition. Over 2,300 people have enrolled so far, with a 4.8 rating from 840 students.

The Industry Has Already Moved On

Online fashion retail in India keeps growing, and D2C brands are gaining momentum as older marketplaces slow down. That's a real shift in where the jobs are. A design career today might mean running a two-person label's entire online store, planning inventory for a D2C brand, or styling for an audience that only ever sees the clothes on a screen.

Zoom out and the scale gets bigger still. India's textile and apparel sector, the larger industry that fashion design is part of, is already one of the country's biggest employers, and is expected to keep adding jobs over the next few years. Most of that is manufacturing, not design, but it says something about how far this industry still has to grow. A fashion course training people for 2015 no longer serves its purpose, and that's the gap AAFT Online seems to be building against.

What's Actually Inside the Course

The diploma runs 56 modules across the year, more than 160 lectures, and 285 learning hours, with 14 live projects woven through it. The fundamentals are still there: fashion illustration, textiles, the history of fashion, pattern making for both womenswear and menswear, and garment construction across both.

What's different sits right alongside it. Students work through CAD tools including Illustrator, Photoshop, CorelDraw, Canva, and Clo3D, actual software used inside studios and D2C brands today. There's dedicated time for consumer behaviour, fashion marketing, and fashion entrepreneurship too, because knowing why something sells has become as important as knowing how to make it. A full module goes into menswear specifically, pattern making and construction both, which a lot of fashion programs still treat as an afterthought.

Everyone also gets a fashion designing kit delivered to their door, with art supplies, mood board templates, colour guides, fabric swatches, styling worksheets, and a sewing machine, ensuring the practical component of the course remains hands-on.

On the certification side, the diploma is NSDC and CII certified, making it a government-recognised qualification backed by Skill India, and it also carries recognition from the Fashion Design Council of India, the apex fashion body in the country, representing over 400 designers and running events like Lakme Fashion Week. In a field where your portfolio usually does more talking than your transcript, that still tends to be what gets your resume noticed first.

Taught by People Still Doing the Work

Classes run live, in small batches, with one-on-one mentorship and doubt support built into the week, not saved for office hours. Recordings stay up if someone needs to revisit a class, and there's a peer group that sticks together through the year, not just a login screen and a syllabus.

Deepika Deepti, who's spent over 17 years in Indian fashion retail with names like Adidas and Bata, teaches here, alongside Shilpa Kalra Sahni, who founded the label Wasabi, plus Nida Mahmood, Anila Sharma, Liz Hartman, and Akshita Gupta. The course mentor is Rina Dhaka, an NIFT Delhi graduate and former design head at Raymond, whose work has shown at the Louvre and the Met and been worn by Naomi Campbell and Uma Thurman. She's also a founding member of the FDCI.

The webinar list carries the same weight. Rina Dhaka has spoken about what actually goes into building a collection, James Ferreira has covered sustainable design, and students have also sat in on sessions with Gautam Gupta, the duo Gauri and Nainika, and Leena Singh. This isn't secondhand knowledge from a textbook. It's people who do this professionally, walking students through how it actually works.

From Classroom to Actual Career

The course doesn't end when the modules do. A four-step career readiness track runs through the program: resume building and personal branding first, then mock interviews, then placement assistance through AAFT Online's hiring partners. The goal is a student who leaves with a working portfolio and interview practice already behind them, not just a certificate to figure out what to do with.

That structure tends to work for a fairly wide range of people, mostly because the industry itself has widened so much. Fresh graduates get a practical foundation to start from. Career switchers coming from unrelated fields get a focused, fast way in. People already designing or styling informally on the side finally get a qualification and a portfolio to back it up. Since classes run live and remotely, working professionals and homemakers can fit this around a week that's already full. No design degree is required going in, just a real interest in clothes, craft, and how people are actually shopping and dressing right now.

The following reflects what these roles typically pay, based on industry estimates:



Alumni have gone on to work with names like Zara, Lacoste, Arvind Fashions, House of Ksara, and Singhanias. Across AAFT Online's programs overall, alumni have landed roles at more than 200 companies, with over 3,000 placed in total.

A Few Questions People Usually Ask

Is Fashion Design a Good Career After 12th?

Yes. Fashion and retail are growing fast in India, and a certified diploma gives new entrants job-ready skills. Entry roles typically start around Rs. 3.5–5 LPA, as an industry estimate.

What subjects are covered in the curriculum?

Fashion illustration, textiles, pattern making, garment construction, CAD tools, fashion marketing, and fashion entrepreneurship, among other areas.

Does the course include practical projects and portfolio building?

Yes. Students complete 14 live projects during the program and finish with a portfolio built specifically for job or freelance readiness.

Is this diploma industry recognised?

Yes. It's NSDC and CII certified, and it also carries recognition from the Fashion Design Council of India.

Course Details, If You're Considering It

"Fashion design used to get taught like the industry was standing still, and it never really was. It's moving faster now than ever, between e-commerce, D2C brands, and how quickly a trend can travel online. We built this diploma for that version of the industry, the one actually hiring, not the one out of a textbook," said Mohit Marwah, AAFT Online.

The course runs for one year, fully online, delivered live. The fee is Rs. 1,50,000, with no-cost EMI options available. The batch starts 26 September 2026, admission is merit-based, and applications close on 25 September 2026. Learners can apply through the course page or speak with an admissions counsellor directly. Prospective students can also compare other diploma programs or reach out to the admissions team with questions about batches, fees, or outcomes.

About AAFT Online

AAFT Online is an online creative and professional learning hub. It has built a track record of NSDC and CII-certified diploma programs. Its courses are backed by Skill India. Learning happens through live, mentor-led classes, not recorded lectures alone.

The platform runs 18+ diploma and certificate courses. These span creative, wellness, and lifestyle disciplines. It is an extension of AAFT Noida. It is backed by the academy's 33-year creative legacy. That legacy includes 37,000+ alumni worldwide and 15+ industry-backed alliances. It also brings 200+ hiring partners and 1000+ awards and recognitions.

You can explore all diploma programs on the website. To ask about batches, fees, and outcomes, contact the admissions team.

For Admission and Media related Queries Contact

AAFT Online

Sector 16A, Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India

Phone: 09821897873

Email: admissions@aaftonline.com

Website: aaftonline.com