AI Beyond Chatbots: Making Presentations Easier With AI Presentation Maker

AI Presentation Tools Can Convert Notes And Documents Into Editable Slides For Meetings And Business Presentations | Representational Image

The file is called GST_Presentation_FINAL.docx and it is not a presentation. It is 1,140 words of chatbot output pasted into Word: eleven paragraphs, bold headings for Registration, Returns, Input Tax Credit, Composition Scheme, E-way Bills and Penalties, and a closing line offering to “expand on any of these sections”. The secretary of a cloth traders’ association in a Mumbai suburb had typed “make a presentation on GST for traders” into a chatbot on the train home, copied the reply, saved it, and sent it to the association’s WhatsApp group with “pls check before Sunday meeting”. Nobody opened it. The treasurer replied with a folded-hands emoji.

He had the material for a presentation in the way a sack of cement is a wall. And he had done nothing wrong by the standards of the tool he used. A chatbot answers in prose because prose is what it makes; the layout, the slide titles, the decision about what goes big and what goes small, the chart, the file that opens on the hall’s projector laptop, all of that remained his job, and he had a Saturday afternoon of it ahead.

For most people in offices and shops, AI still means that box. You type, it types back, longer. The box is good at the first half of a presentation, which is deciding what to say, and does none of the second half. A separate category of tool has grown up around that part.

A tool built for one job

An AI presentation maker takes the same input the secretary gave the chatbot, a sentence or a page of notes or an attached document, and returns slides: a title and a few lines on each, a layout for each, one theme across all of them, a chart where there are numbers and an image where the generator thinks one belongs. Everything it returns can be clicked and changed. It exports to the formats a projector laptop understands. Products in the category differ mostly in design control, where the finished deck lives, and cost.

Quillbot’s ai presentation maker is the one I will use as the worked example, partly because it is free to use and partly because it does the plain version of the job without asking you to learn a design tool first. It is labelled Beta on its page, fair warning that details will move.

The first result is a draft, every time

The secretary’s second attempt, on Saturday morning, was to paste the same 1,140 words into the presentation maker with a two-line prompt and a slide count of nine, and the result had the shape of a presentation within a minute: nine slides, each with a title and three or four lines, a theme in blue, an image of a shop shutter on the first slide, and a generated bar chart on the penalties slide comparing late fees, which he had not asked for and later deleted. The structure was sound. The titles were labels (“Introduction to GST”, “Returns Overview”), two slides had a sentence too many, and an example trader’s turnover of ₹38.6 lakh from his notes had become ₹40 lakh on a slide.

That is what to expect from any tool in the category the first time: a usable skeleton, text that needs tightening, pictures that need replacing, and at least one number to check. The blank-page hour is gone and the editing hour remains. Nobody should walk out of the generator and straight into the hall.

The same paragraph, twice

The chatbot’s paragraph on the composition scheme:

The Composition Scheme under GST is a simplified compliance mechanism designed for small taxpayers whose aggregate turnover does not exceed the prescribed threshold. Under this scheme, eligible traders pay tax at a fixed, lower rate on their turnover instead of the regular GST rates, and are relieved of the burden of maintaining detailed records and filing monthly returns. However, composition dealers cannot collect GST from their customers, cannot claim input tax credit on their purchases, and cannot make inter-state outward supplies. Traders should carefully evaluate whether the scheme is beneficial given their customer base, margins and growth plans, and consult a tax professional before opting in.

The slide, after the generator and after the secretary’s own edits:

Composition scheme: simpler returns, but you cannot charge GST

• A fixed rate on turnover, fewer returns to file

• No GST on your bills, no input tax credit on your purchases

• Not for sales outside the state

• Ask at the help desk whether it suits your margins

A hundred words became fewer than fifty, and the one line a trader needs to hear first, that he cannot collect the tax from his customers, moved from the third sentence to the title. The threshold figure stayed off the slide on purpose; the chartered accountant would give the current number at the meeting.

Inside Quillbot’s tool: inputs, outline, design, sharing

The inputs are three, and you can mix them. A prompt, which works best when it names the audience, the purpose, the tone and the handful of points that matter; pasted text, which is where the secretary’s chatbot output and his own notes went; and attachments, added through “Attach Files”: a PDF, a Word or PowerPoint file, or an image in PNG, JPG, JPEG or WebP. On Saturday he attached the three-page PDF his chartered accountant had circulated and told the prompt to use nothing else, an instruction that belongs in any deck with rules or figures in it.

Then the slide count. Quillbot’s AI PPT Maker page talks about generating up to 10 slides at once, and for a twenty-minute talk to seventy tired traders, eight to ten is about right; one slide is the title and one the help-desk list, so the rules get six or seven.

The same page describes a stage before the slides are built where the outline can be reviewed and adjusted: the topics, their order, how much detail each gets. Skipping it costs time in the editor. The secretary pulled “A brief history of GST” out of the outline entirely, moved “What to bring to the help desk” to the end, and asked for the penalties slide to be one line long.

Design comes after the outline. The generator proposes layouts and themes, typography can be adjusted, and the tool can take an existing template or brand colours as a reference, which the association, with its one letterhead, did not need. Charts and images can be generated from a description or suggested to match the topic; the late-fee chart arrived unasked, and the shop-shutter image was deleted and the title slide left plain.

Editing is where the association’s deck stopped being the generator’s deck. Every title and line can be rewritten in place; whole sections can be dragged into a new order, cut, or added fresh; images can be cropped, have their backgrounds removed or take a filter. Collaboration is live, through an email invitation or a shared link, and the secretary used it the way such things get used in a committee: he invited the treasurer and the chartered accountant by email on Saturday evening, the accountant corrected two lines on the returns slide from her office in Fort, and the treasurer changed the theme colour to maroon and was asked to change it back.

Exports are PPTX, PDF in standard or print form, PNG, JPG and GIF, plus a shareable link. Google Slides is marked as coming soon on the page; the route there today is to export the PPTX and upload it. All of this was on the free version. Premium adds unlimited presentations, quicker generation and the rest of Quillbot’s tools.

How the main options compare

The choice usually follows where your files already live. An IT services office in Pune on Microsoft 365 with Copilot switched on has little reason to leave PowerPoint; a marketing team that lives in Canva will keep the deck there; a founder who sends links rather than files may prefer Gamma. The person with a page of notes, no subscription and a hall laptop that runs PowerPoint is the person the free tool suits.

When should you still open the chatbot?

The secretary’s first mistake was asking the chatbot for a presentation; his better move, on the Saturday, was to argue with it. He asked what small traders get wrong in GST filing, which points would make a sixty-year-old shop owner act on Monday, and then told it to cut the list to five. A chatbot is a good place for that. It will list what members are likely to ask, suggest an order, pick the point to lead with, and do it at eleven at night without sulking. What it cannot do is lay the result out, and once the agreed outline exists, the presentation maker takes it as pasted text.

The association’s hall laptop runs PowerPoint, so the file had to finish as a PPTX. Quillbot’s ppt maker page is the same generator approached from that end, and the PPTX it downloaded opened on the hall laptop on Sunday looking the way it had on his screen.

The prompt he finally used, written after the chatbot session and not before it:

Make a 9-slide presentation for a meeting of a cloth traders’ association in Mumbai: about 70 members, most of them shop owners over 45, Hindi and Gujarati speakers who read English. Purpose: what each member must do before the next GST filing, and where to get help. Use only the attached note from our chartered accountant; do not add rules, dates, rates or thresholds that are not in it. Tone: plain and respectful, no jokes, no stock photos of calculators. One action per slide, with the deadline in large text. Last slide: the three documents to bring to the help desk on Sunday.

Mistakes that show up in the first week

Asking for a topic. “A presentation on GST” produces a textbook chapter in slide form. “What my members must do before the 20th” produces a deck. The audience and the action belong in the prompt, and the topic can look after itself.

Treating the first result as the final one. It is a draft with a theme on it. Budget the editing hour.

Twenty slides for fifteen minutes. Set the count low and let the generator cut. A trader who has been on his feet since nine will forgive a short deck.

Leaving the numbers alone. The generator restates figures, and sometimes rounds them. Every number on a slide goes back to the source before the meeting; in a deck about tax that is not optional.

Expecting speaker notes. There are none, and no animations or transitions either. The slide text is phrased for a speaker, which helps; anything beyond that goes into PowerPoint afterwards.

Using the generator to think. It lays out what you give it. If you have not decided what you want seventy people to do on Monday morning, no theme will decide it for you.

Quick answers

Do I need any design skill? No. The layouts and themes are generated; your job is to pick one and then change the words. A plain, high-contrast theme reads best on a hall projector.

Can it make a chart from my Excel sheet? The attachment formats are PDF, Word, PowerPoint and images, so paste the figures into the prompt or the notes instead and ask for the chart you want. Then check the chart against the figures.

Can a colleague edit it at the same time as me? Yes. Two people can work on the same deck at once, by email invitation or a shared link, and you both see the same change.

What does the Beta label mean for me? That the tool is new and will change. Keep a PPTX or PDF export of anything you care about.

Start with the wall of text you already have

Sunday went fine. Nine slides, twenty minutes, and the help-desk slide photographed by thirty phones before the secretary had finished reading it out. The .docx is still in the WhatsApp group, unopened.

Many people have one of these files somewhere, a chatbot answer saved as a presentation that never became one. Paste it in tonight, set the count to eight, and spend the saved hour on what the first slide should say. The chat box already got you the words, the rest is a different tool’s job.