Actor-Director Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair Reflects On Two Decades Of Mentoring Talent As ‘Majhi Prarthana’ Trends On ZEE5

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Filmmaker Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair is drawing attention for his latest Marathi film Majhi Prarthana, which continues to find audiences on ZEE5 following its theatrical release. Apart from writing, directing, producing and starring in the film, Nair has also spent more than two decades mentoring aspiring actors through SRM Film School, making his journey a blend of filmmaking and acting education.

Founded with the objective of providing practical, camera-oriented acting training, SRM Film School has trained aspiring performers for careers across films, television, advertisements and OTT platforms. Under Nair’s leadership, the institute has received industry recognition, including the Global Excellence Award 2019 for Best Acting & Filmmaking Institution in Maharashtra, presented by Madhuri Dixit Nene, and the Global Excellence Award 2025 for Best Acting Institution in Mumbai, presented by Padma Shri Kajol Devgan.

Released in 2025, Majhi Prarthana is a Marathi period romantic drama set in British-era rural Maharashtra. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice and resilience, with Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair serving as its writer, director, producer and lead actor. It also stars acclaimed Marathi actor Upendra Limaye alongside newcomer Anusha Adep and has been produced under the banner of Padmaraj Nair Films.

Following its theatrical release, the film premiered on ZEE5 on 17 June 2026, expanding its reach to audiences in India and overseas. At the time of publication, Majhi Prarthana is ranked No. 1 in ZEE5’s Latest Marathi Movies section and is also among the Top 5 Trending Releases globally in the platform’s FREE5 Chart Toppers, reflecting strong viewership from Marathi-speaking audiences across India as well as international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The film currently holds an IMDb user rating of 9.4/10, adding to its growing digital presence.

One of the most discussed aspects of Majhi Prarthana has been Nair’s physical transformation for the lead role. The filmmaker reportedly underwent a 53-kilogram body transformation over several months to portray the character with greater authenticity. The transformation drew attention across entertainment media and social platforms and became one of the key talking points surrounding the film’s release.

Speaking about his journey, Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair said, “Cinema has always been more than entertainment for me. Every film is an opportunity to tell stories that stay with people, while every student I mentor represents the future of Indian cinema. If I can inspire even one actor or filmmaker to pursue authenticity over shortcuts, I consider that my greatest achievement.”

While continuing his work as a filmmaker, Nair remains actively involved in training aspiring actors through SRM Film School. His focus on practical performance techniques and industry-oriented education has helped numerous students establish careers across films, television, advertising and digital entertainment.

With Majhi Prarthana continuing its digital journey and SRM Film School marking over two decades of contribution to acting education, Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair continues to balance storytelling with mentorship, building a career that spans both filmmaking and talent development.

Physical transformation for film Majhi prarthana