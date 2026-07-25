AAFT Music Students Record And Release Original Work From Campus Studios In Noida Film City

AAFT Noida students receive hands-on music production training at Marwah Studios while building professional portfolios before graduation | File Photo

Noida, India — Most music colleges in India teach students to play and perform. Very few give them a professional recording studio on campus where they produce, record, and release original work as part of their degree.

At AAFT Noida, students in the B.A. in Vocal Music course, the B.Sc in Sound Design, and the Diploma in Music Production do not wait until after graduation to work in a real recording environment. They are in the studio from their first semester, inside one of the most active media production campuses in India, creating original music, scoring films, producing tracks, and building portfolios of real work that go out into the world before they even graduate.

AAFT Noida's School of Music operates from Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, a campus housing 350 television channels broadcasting to 162 countries and thousands of media professionals working daily across film, television, music, and digital content. For music students, this environment is not just motivating. It is practically useful. The same campus that produces films, television content, and advertising productions also needs music composers, sound designers, audio engineers, and vocal artists. AAFT Noida music students are surrounded by that demand throughout their degree.

For students choosing between a music college in Noida or a sound recording course in India where they will actually spend time in a professional studio producing real work, AAFT Noida is one of the most production-focused music schools in the country.

Building a Real Production Portfolio at AAFT Noida

The difference between studying music and making music professionally is the work you produce. At AAFT Noida, every student builds a growing body of real production work from their first semester through to graduation.

B.Sc in Sound Design

Students in the B.Sc in Sound Design record, mix, and master audio across genres throughout three years. They score short films produced by cinema students on the same campus, design audio for advertising content, and create sound for gaming and interactive media projects. Because AAFT Noida's cinema, animation, and journalism schools share the same campus, sound design students always have real production projects to contribute to, not classroom exercises.

Diploma in Music Production

Students in the Diploma in Music Production work in professional studio setups across the year producing original beats, scoring short films, creating podcast jingles, and delivering complete music production projects from concept to final master. By graduation, every diploma student has a portfolio of finished, production-quality audio work.

B.A. in Vocal Music

Students in the BA in Vocal Music record studio sessions across three years working alongside sound design and music production students in a collaborative workflow that mirrors real recording sessions. Vocalists learn microphone technique, studio communication, recording etiquette, and playback monitoring, skills that most vocal music courses in India do not teach because they do not have the studio environment to teach them in.

M.A. in Vocal Music

Students in the MA in Vocal Music go further, working on advanced studio productions, developing original vocal compositions, and building a final recital portfolio combining live performance with studio recording work. By graduation, MA students have two years of postgraduate studio experience on top of their undergraduate training.

The Studio Environment at AAFT Noida

AAFT Noida's music programmes are housed within Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, a professional production facility with over 33 years of media content creation history. The campus includes professional recording studios, post-production suites, mixing and mastering facilities, and performance spaces that give music students access to what most standalone music colleges in Delhi NCR simply cannot offer.

Students work with industry-standard digital audio workstations throughout all programmes including Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Pro Tools, and Avid, covering the full range of production platforms that professional studios use across different genres and formats. MIDI recording, audio recording, sound design, editing, automation, mixing, mastering, and project management workflows are all covered in a studio context, not as theory.

The campus environment also means AAFT Noida music students regularly encounter professionals from the film, television, and advertising industries working within Marwah Studios. This proximity to the wider creative industry is one of the most valuable aspects of training here and something a standalone music college in Noida cannot replicate.

How Do You Become a Music Composer for Film and OTT in India?

One of the strongest career directions for music production and sound design graduates today is creating music and audio for film, OTT productions, advertising, and digital content platforms. India's OTT industry generates a continuous demand for original music, background scores, sound design, and audio post-production work that requires trained professionals.

AAFT Noida's curriculum is specifically built for this. Sound design students score short films made by cinema students on campus, giving them real film-scoring experience before graduation. Music production students learn to compose and arrange for different media formats, understanding how audio requirements differ between a 30-second advertising spot, a film score, and a streaming single.

Students also learn the music business side: digital distribution basics, independent artist branding, copyright fundamentals, royalties, and how to release original work on streaming platforms. For students who want to build careers as independent artists, this knowledge is as important as the technical skills. The Certificate Course in Disc Jockey (DJing) is also available alongside degree programmes for students interested in live music and events.

Live Performance and Stage Experience

Recording is one half of a music career. Performance is the other. AAFT Noida's music programmes build both equally. Students in the BA in Vocal Music perform live throughout three years, developing stage presence, audience engagement, and performance confidence across a range of settings from campus recitals to organised events and live performances.

Students in the MA in Vocal Music work on advanced stage performance, solo and group concert management, and the technical elements of live sound that performers need to understand. Voice culture, breath control, pitch management under live pressure, and the psychological aspects of stage work are all covered in depth. Every MA student completes a final recital as part of their graduation portfolio, a full live performance presented to faculty, industry professionals, and peers.

AAFT Noida brings visiting musicians, vocalists, and performers to campus regularly for masterclasses and performance workshops, giving students direct access to how professional performers at the top of their field approach their craft.

Faculty Who Have Worked in the Industry

The music faculty at AAFT Noida are working professionals who bring current industry experience into the studio every day. Nitesh Kumar brings 5 years of hands-on experience in music production and audio engineering specialising in Ableton Live. Ansh Jayvardhan brings 20 years of experience as a Music Producer and Sound Designer across Hip Hop, Found Sound Production, and Electronic Music with strong command of Ableton Live, Logic Pro, and FL Studio.

The School of Music is led by Industry Dean Nikkhil Beri, a Grammy Award winner whose career includes global tours, mixing for Grammy-winning acts, film scores, and productions across folk, spiritual, pop, and acoustic music internationally. His direct involvement in guiding the school's production standards means what students learn inside AAFT Noida's studios reflects how the professional music industry operates today.

AAFT Noida's international academic partnerships with the Rock School (RSL), London and Trinity College London for western music give students access to globally recognised music education standards alongside their AAFT degree.

What Jobs Can You Get After a Music Course at AAFT Noida?

AAFT Noida music graduates work as Music Producers, Sound Designers, Recording Engineers, Mixing and Mastering Engineers, Film Score Composers, Playback Singers, Vocalists, Live Sound Technicians, Voice-Over Artists, Music Directors, Game Audio Designers, and Independent Artists across recording studios, film production houses, OTT platforms, advertising agencies, gaming companies, and digital media platforms.

Confirmed alumni destinations include Speed Records, Sevnarts Production, H U Music and Films, and Saregama Ltd., one of India's oldest and most respected music companies, which is among AAFT Noida's placement partners. With 2,800+ hiring partners, AAFT Noida places music graduates in roles that match their training. For students comparing the best music school in India or a music composition course in India based on studio access and career outcomes, AAFT Noida is one of the strongest options available.

In Their Own Words

Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT Noida, said: "Music students at AAFT Noida are not just learning about music production or vocal performance. They are doing it, in a real studio, on a real production campus, alongside students in cinema, animation, and journalism. That environment produces music professionals who understand the full range of contexts their skills are needed in, from film and OTT scoring to live performance and independent artist development. The work our students produce on campus before they graduate is the best evidence of what this environment delivers."

Admissions Open for 2026

Students who have completed Class 12 from any recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks can apply for the BA in Vocal Music, the MA in Vocal Music, the B.Sc in Sound Design, and the Diploma in Music Production at AAFT Noida. Admission is through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET) followed by a personal interview. Apply at admissions.aaft.com or visit the Noida campus at Sector 16A, Film City, Noida.

About AAFT Noida

Established in 1993, AAFT Noida carries a 33-year legacy in creative education and is ranked among the Top 10 creative institutions globally. Its network of 37,000+ alumni spans films, OTT platforms, television, journalism, advertising, fashion, animation, and digital media across India and the world.

The institution operates from Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, one of India's most active production facilities, with full infrastructure including chroma studios, broadcast studios, post-production labs, radio production setups, and professional camera equipment. With 90+ career-driven courses, 2,800+ hiring partners, 20+ global academic affiliations, AAFT Noida follows a curriculum that balances creative training with real-world application and remains committed to preparing globally competitive talent for India's growing media and entertainment economy.

For Admission and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

FC-14/15, Sector-16A

Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08062911638 / 08062911639 / 09811014536

Email: help@aaft.com

Website: www.aaft.com