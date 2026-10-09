A Pharmacist's Guide To Choosing The Right Supplement: What To Take, When To Take It And What To Look For

Dr Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata 1mg | File Photo

According to Dr Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata 1mg, Indians’ perceptions of dietary supplements have drastically evolved during the last ten years. Supplements, which were formerly thought to be products only intended to cure particular deficits, are now an essential part of mainstream wellness. Growing health consciousness, an increase in preventive treatment, and the ultimate convenience of internet access are driving this change. The market for dietary supplements in India is now growing at a strong double-digit rate, with a large portion of consumer demand being driven by vitamins, minerals, proteins, and omega-3 products.

Best Supplements to Take Daily—and the Right Time to Take Them

Calcium with Vitamin D3 and K2

Even while calcium is essential for strong bones, elderly people often don't get enough of it on its own. I recommend calcium-containing dietary supplements along with vitamin K2 and D3 for optimal outcomes. The intestinal absorption of calcium is improved by vitamin D3. Instead of allowing calcium build-up in soft tissues or blood vessels, vitamin K2 helps direct it into the bones. Iron supplements must be taken at least two hours away from calcium supplements, which should be taken with food. Calcium supplements also have to be taken several hours away from certain antibiotics and thyroid medications like levothyroxine, as these would reduce their absorption. Calcium and vitamin combos can be found at various online pharmacies like Tata 1mg, which include Tata 1mg Calcium 500mg + Vitamin D3 Tablet, Tata 1mg Women’s Multivitamin Veg Tablet, and Tata 1mg Senior 50+ Multivitamin Tablets.

Omega-3 Fish Oil

Omega-3 fish oil supplements are used to assist in managing cholesterol levels, supporting heart health, and maintaining brain function. For best absorption, take alongside a meal high in healthy fats. It may also help reduce the unpleasant “fishy burps” or aftertaste some people may experience after taking supplements.

Iron

Absorption of iron is facilitated when taken without meals. When iron makes you feel nauseous or causes abdominal discomfort among other issues, it should be taken with light food. Iron absorption may be prevented by tea, coffee, milk, calcium supplements, and antacids. It should be taken with vitamin C.

Magnesium

Magnesium helps in supporting the functioning of smooth muscles, reduces spasms, improves quality of sleep and aids relaxation. Patients tolerate it easier in the evening. Take magnesium supplements right before bed or after dinner. It should be taken many hours apart from certain antibiotics and thyroid drugs to prevent poor absorption.

Protein Supplements

The idea that protein supplements are only for athletes and gym-goers is one of the most common misunderstandings I have come across. In fact, they can be really helpful for those recuperating from surgery, elderly individuals attempting to retain muscle strength, women recuperating from chronic nutritional deficits, or those suffering from wasting muscle disorders. When a typical diet isn't enough to meet these groups' daily macronutrient needs, a protein supplement can help.

How to Choose a High-Quality Supplement in India

In most cases, I always tend to look beyond the name in providing my recommendations to patients. The product must always be confirmed to be certified on the basis of the following basic requirements:

● FSSAI License Number: Confirm that the product comes with the current FSSAI license number and its logo.

● Manufacturer: Always confirm the complete details of the manufacturer or the importer.

● Formulation: Ensure that all the ingredients of the drug are mentioned along with the exact dosage per serving.

● Traceability: Ensure that the batch number, manufacture date, and visible expiry date are correctly labeled.

● Sourcing: In order to avoid the risk of counterfeit drugs or improperly stored drugs, one should purchase it only from authorized pharmacies or trusted online pharmacies such as Tata 1mg.

These checks will help you make better choices. Platforms such as Tata 1mg work with authorized suppliers and follow these standards. They verify suppliers, ensure batch-level quality checks, and validate authenticity across products available on their platform.

Conclusion

Supplements are undoubtedly important in today’s healthcare system, but they work best only when used appropriately, taken as prescribed, and backed by reliable medical guidance. Taking more supplements should never be the goal. In my opinion, the right supplement should be taken at the right time, in the right dosage.

(Authored by Dr Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata 1mg)