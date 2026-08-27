A New Era In India's Digital Learning Begins With SCIBORG.AI — The Next-Generation AI Science Tutor

IOLIV CEO Siddhartha Das has announced Sciborg.ai, an AI-powered tutoring platform for school students across India | Representational Image

New Delhi [India] — August 29, 2026 — IOLIV today announced the launch of Sciborg.ai, an intelligent online AI Science tutoring platform designed to provide reliable, personalized, and curriculum-aligned academic support for students from Class 6 to 12. Initially aligned with CBSE, ICSE, and ISC, Sciborg.ai will soon expand to additional state boards and regional languages, making high-quality digital learning accessible to students nationwide.

Built to complement classroom learning, Sciborg.ai offers parents a trustworthy digital partner that helps children strengthen concepts, stay motivated, and study more effectively.

Sciborg AI Tutor offers instant doubt-solving, adaptive practice sessions with clear explanations tailored to each student’s learning pace.

Helping students strengthen fundamentals, improve exam readiness, and build confidence in mathematics and science subjects. With 24/7 availability, Sciborg AI ensures that every learner gets support exactly when they need it.

With its advanced interactive 3D diagrams, Sciborg.ai transforms complex topics into immersive visual experiences, turning challenges into achievements and everyday study sessions into moments of discovery.

“Our objective is to equip young learners with reliable, intelligent academic support that enhances both confidence and competence,” said IOLIV CEO Siddhartha Das, further adding “Our Sciborg.ai represents a new era of accessible, high-quality digital education.”

More than a study tool, Sciborg.ai is a supportive learning companion—encouraging students to dream bigger, explore boldly, and grow daily.

Sciborg.ai will be available to students across India starting August 28, 2026.