10 Common Hyperglycaemia Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue and blurred vision are among the warning signs associated with high blood sugar | Representational Image

Summary:

Hyperglycaemia happens when your body does not produce enough insulin or has insulin resistance. It is also called high blood sugar or high glucose. Some of the common symptoms of hyperglycaemia are frequent urination, increased hunger, recurrent infections, and blurred vision. It is caused by diabetes mellitus, prediabetes, stress, and certain medications. Blood glucose testing, urinalysis, and HbA1c are medical tests used for the diagnosis of hyperglycaemia. It can be managed with proper exercise, a balanced diet, medication, and regular monitoring.

Introduction

Hyperglycaemia, commonly known as high blood sugar, develops when there is too much glucose circulating in the bloodstream because the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it effectively. It often develops gradually, and the symptoms of hyperglycaemia may not be noticeable at first. However, recognising early warning signs such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, blurred vision, fatigue, and increased hunger can help prevent serious diabetes-related complications through timely diagnosis and treatment.

What is Hyperglycaemia?

Hyperglycaemia refers to abnormally high blood glucose levels that occur when glucose remains in the bloodstream instead of moving into the body's cells for energy. This usually happens because the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or because the body's cells become resistant to insulin. You may not experience hyperglycaemia symptoms at first. However, persistently high blood glucose levels can lead to symptoms, such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, blurred vision, fatigue and headaches.

If you have untreated hyperglycaemia for a long period of time, then it can increase the risk of certain health complications, including nerve damage, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease. In severe cases, hyperglycaemia may lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) or hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic state (HHS), both of which require immediate medical attention.

Here are commonly accepted blood glucose ranges used to assess normal blood glucose levels, prediabetes, and hyperglycaemia:

Common Hyperglycaemia Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Symptoms of hyperglycaemia develop gradually and vary depending on how high your blood glucose levels are and how long they remain elevated. It is important to recognise the early warning signs of hyperglycaemia as it can help you seek timely treatment.

Here are some of the common symptoms of hyperglycaemia:

1. Frequent Urination (Polyuria)

Frequent urination, also known as polyuria, is one of the early symptoms of hyperglycaemia. When blood glucose levels are high, the kidneys work harder to remove excess sugar through the urine. This results in a sudden urge to pass urine throughout the day and during the night. If you notice that you are urinating more than usual, it is a symptom of elevated blood sugar levels.

2. Excessive Thirst (Polydipsia)

Excessive thirst, also known as polydipsia, is one of the early signs of high blood sugar levels. If you feel excessively thirsty even after drinking plenty of fluids, it may indicate hyperglycaemia, which can cause polydipsia. It may also indicate certain health conditions, such as diabetes mellitus or diabetes insipidus.

3. Increased Hunger (Polyphagia)

Increased hunger, also known as polyphagia, is one of the warning signs of hyperglycaemia. When your blood sugar is elevated, glucose from the food you eat may not enter your cells properly. So, the body does not receive enough energy, leading to persistent hunger and causing you to eat more.

4. Fatigue and Low Energy

Fatigue and low energy are early symptoms of hyperglycaemia. These symptoms occur when the body’s cells do not receive enough energy. It happens because high blood glucose levels cannot enter cells effectively due to insufficient insulin production or insulin resistance.

5. Blurred Vision

Blurred vision is one of the high blood sugar symptoms. High blood glucose levels cause changes in the fluid balance of the eye and make the lens swell, which can affect the ability to see clearly. This results in temporary blurred vision. It resolves when blood sugar levels return to the normal range.

6. Headache

Headaches are a common symptom of hyperglycaemia. It happens when blood glucose levels remain elevated for a prolonged period. High blood sugar can cause dehydration and changes in the fluid balance of the body, which leads to headaches.

7. Slow-Healing Cuts and Wounds

Slow-healing cuts and wounds are also symptoms of hyperglycaemia. High blood glucose levels affect blood circulation and the body’s ability to repair damaged tissues. So, it takes longer to heal wounds and increases the risk of infections.

8. Recurrent Infections

Recurrent infections are a warning sign of hyperglycaemia. Some common infections include gum disease, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and bacterial or fungal infections. As high blood glucose levels weaken the immune system, it is difficult for the body to fight infections.

9. Dry Mouth

When your blood glucose levels remain elevated, the body loses fluids through increased urination. It leads to dryness in your mouth. So, it is seen as a symptom associated with hyperglycaemia.

10. Difficulty Concentrating

There are changes in the body’s energy level and fluid balance due to high blood glucose levels. This affects brain function and the ability to focus or concentrate.

What Causes Hyperglycaemia?

These are some of the common causes of hyperglycaemia:

● Diabetes Mellitus: Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common causes of hyperglycaemia. It occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin or develops insulin resistance, leading to increased blood glucose levels.

● Prediabetes: Prediabetes happens when blood glucose levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Insulin resistance during this stage contributes to elevated blood sugar levels.

● Illness and Stress: Physical illness, infections, and stress increase the release of stress hormones. It affects your body’s ability to utilise insulin and raises blood glucose levels.

● Certain Medications: Some medications, such as diuretics, can affect insulin function and increase blood glucose levels, which is related to hyperglycaemia.

● Missed Diabetes Medications: If you miss prescribed diabetes medications or insulin doses, it can prevent proper blood glucose control and elevate your blood sugar.

When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

You should seek medical attention if you are experiencing frequent blood sugar spikes or have developed severe symptoms. It is also recommended to contact a medical professional if you have uncontrolled diabetes. They can provide the right diabetes management plan, which may include medication, lifestyle changes, and exercise to help bring your blood sugar levels within the normal range.

How is Hyperglycaemia Diagnosed?

Diagnosing hyperglycaemia involves evaluating symptoms alongside blood and urine tests. They determine whether elevated blood sugar is temporary, related to diabetes, or caused by another underlying condition.

Blood Glucose Testing

It measures the amount of glucose in your blood to determine whether your blood sugar levels are higher than the normal range.

Here are the standard blood glucose level thresholds used to classify normal glucose regulation, prediabetes, and diabetes based on established reference ranges:

Haemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) Test

This test measures your average blood glucose levels over the past two to three months. It helps in the diagnosis of diabetes and in monitoring long-term blood sugar levels.

The standard blood glucose level thresholds used to classify normal glucose regulation, prediabetes, and diabetes based on established reference ranges:

● Normal: below 5.7%

● Prediabetes: 5.7–6.4%

● Diabetes: 6.5% or above

Urinalysis

It checks for the presence of glucose and ketones in the urine, which may indicate hyperglycaemia or diabetes-related complications.

Here are the urinalysis parameters and indicative results:

Medical History and Symptom Assessment

Proper assessment of current symptoms and medical history helps in the diagnosis of hyperglycaemia and its underlying causes. This enables medical professionals to prescribe the right course of treatment.

Can Hyperglycaemia Be Prevented or Managed?

● Regular blood glucose monitoring: Tracking blood glucose levels helps identify high blood sugar early and supports proper management.

● Following a balanced eating pattern: You should eat a healthy diet with a balance of carbohydrates, fibre, protein, and healthy fats to help maintain stable blood glucose levels.

● Staying physically active: Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity and helps your body use glucose more effectively.

● Taking medications as directed: If your doctor has prescribed certain medication, you should follow the medication plan to maintain blood glucose within the recommended range.

● Attending routine health check-ups: You should go for a regular medical check-up. It helps monitor your blood sugar levels and their related symptoms.

Hyperglycaemia vs Hypoglycaemia Symptoms: What's the Difference?

Hyperglycaemia is characterised by high blood sugar levels, whereas hypoglycaemia refers to low blood sugar levels. Both conditions can cause health problems. So, it is important to keep blood sugar levels within the recommended range.

Here are the common symptoms of hyperglycaemia and hypoglycaemia:

Key Takeaways

● Hyperglycaemia refers to abnormally high blood glucose levels, which is caused by insufficient insulin or insulin resistance.

● Common symptoms of hyperglycaemia include frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, and headaches.

● Untreated hyperglycaemia can increase the risk of complications such as nerve damage, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease.

● Blood glucose tests, HbA1c testing, and urinalysis help in the diagnosis and monitoring of hyperglycaemia.

● It is essential to manage blood sugar through a balanced diet, regular exercise, medications, and regular monitoring.

● Seek medical advice for persistent high blood glucose levels or severe symptoms.

Managing Hyperglycaemia Symptoms

Hyperglycaemia is manageable when recognised early. Identifying symptoms such as frequent urination, monitoring blood glucose, following medical advice, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of long-term complications. For people who also experience urinary leakage associated with frequent urination, supportive products such as Lifree adult diapers can provide additional comfort and confidence while the underlying condition is being managed.