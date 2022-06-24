Why are salaried employees more likely to qualify for instant personal loans |

When it comes to an instant Personal Loan, salaried employees are more likely to obtain it hassle-free. There are multiple reasons that affect the loan eligibility.

In this blog, we will be discussing the same which will let you comprehend better.

A Personal Loan is a type of credit that can be used for multiple purposes. Whether you want to plan a trip, facing any financial or medical emergency, or have outstanding debts, this loan can be your saviour in every situation. Another benefit of acquiring this loan is that it is unsecured in nature. As a result, you are not required to provide any security in order to procure it.

A salaried individual or self-employed person can apply for an instant Personal Loan. However, a salaried applicant has a higher chance to qualify for an instant Personal Loan, and the reason behind this is their income stability.

A salaried employee has stable income, eliminating the lender's loan repayment concerns. On the other hand, a self-employed individual does not have a defined monthly income, which raises concerns among lenders about their creditworthiness to pay back the loan.

The most crucial factor that any lender considers before granting an instant Personal Loan is that the borrower has the means to repay the debt timely. And, due to their consistent income, salaried people generally have the edge over non-salaried persons in terms of loan accessibility.

In addition to this, there are other elements that impact loan eligibility. Let’s have a look at them.

Factors Affecting Personal Loan Eligibility

Below are the factors which affects personal loan eligibility -

● Employer - The organization you work for has a big impact on your ability to obtain an instant Personal Loan as while calculating your eligibility, your firm's reputation is taken into consideration.

● Outstanding Debts - Your financial obligations are defined by your outstanding debts. If you have previously taken out credit and have substantial outstanding bills, your lender will be sceptical about the repayment. As a result, you may face difficulty in securing the loan.

● Credit Score - A credit score is a three-digit number between 300 and 900. When establishing your personal loan eligibility, it is one of the most crucial factors that lenders evaluate. Your credit score shows how creditworthy you are. Maintaining a good credit score will make getting an instant Personal Loan easier. To be eligible for this loan, you must have a credit score of 750 or above.

Eligibility Criteria for an Instant Personal Loan for Salaried Persons

Here are some of the common eligibility criteria that a person must fulfil in order to take out an instant Personal Loan.

● You must be an Indian resident.

● Your minimum age should be 21, and the maximum should be 60 years.

● You must have worked for the current organisation as a salaried employee for a year.

● You must not be a defaulter in any bank.

● Your credit score should be 750 or above.

Documents Required for an Instant Personal Loan for Salaried Persons

Below is the list of documents.

● Identity proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving license, Voter ID card)

● Address proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Driving license, Passport, Utility bills)

● PAN card

● Age proof

● Bank statement for last three months

● Salary slips for last three months

● Form 16

Instant Personal Loan Charges

Several financial institutions offer Personal Loans at different charges. You can compare them on the basis of their interest rates, processing fees, and other charges associated with them to choose a better option.

Concluding Comments

An instant Personal Loan is the best option for getting out of any financial burden. Furthermore, with the help of the above-mentioned information, you will be able to learn about the eligibility criteria, required documents, and various interest rates for this loan. As a result, you will be able to select the finest financial institution for your needs.

Author Bio: Vinod Gill is a writer who specializes in writing content on Finance and Banking subjects. He is a Digital Marketing Consultant, Blogger, and Co-Founder of Ecompany.in