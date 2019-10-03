Learn how NRIs can invest in a Bajaj Finance FD

India has been the top receiver of remittances, with nearly 800 billion parked in NRO accounts, earning very low interest. Instead of stagnating their savings, NRIs could consider investing in the Indian market, to grow their wealth in a diversified manner. Additionally, the RBI has also made provisions in the form of special investment schemes to promote NRI investments.

However, as an NRI, your first priority should be to identify an investment vehicle that is both safe and high yielding. Bajaj Finance NRI Fixed Deposit is one such offering, which has been accredited with industry-leading stability ratings and interest rates.

Besides, it is also fairly easy to invest your money in this instrument. Considering the fact that you’ll likely manage your investments while overseas, you must ensure that your issuer has the required provisions in place to ease the process altogether. To learn more about the Bajaj Finance NRI FD and how to invest in it, read on.

What are the important conditions to note before applying?

Before applying for a Bajaj Finance FD, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. Take a look at these terms in detail, here.

· You can only invest your money through an NRO account. Funds from NRE accounts will not be accepted.

· You can only invest using a cheque. Alternatively, you can transfer money from your NRO account using RTGS or NEFT to start an investment. Any other form of payment, be it demand draft, IMPS, UPI or debit card will not be entertained.

· The TDS rate applicable on your deposit is based on annual interest earned. Following is a table to represent the actual figures.