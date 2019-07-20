How to get up to 8.60% interest rate on your FD?

The investment instrument you choose is of paramount importance when you want to get large maturity proceeds from small monthly contributions. While investment options like stocks and equities are great options, high market volatilities can lead to swinging stock indices. Thus, investing in market-linked investment instruments can be very risky, as you may incur losses too.
Where should you invest for stable returns?
To balance risks and returns, consider investing in a fixed deposit. If you are worried about falling interest rates offered by bank FDs, fret not. You can choose to invest in reputed company fixed deposits offering higher FD interest rates. It is best to choose company FDs with high stability ratings by CRISIL and ICRA.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such option, with the highest stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. By investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can get returns up to 8.60%, which go up to 8.95% for senior citizens.
You can also use the FD Calculator, which enables you to forecast your returns to the last penny. You can easily set principal amounts and tenor and determine how much you will earn at maturity. Since FDs are not market-linked, the figures obtained via the calculator are not just indicative, but assured.
How to grow your savings by 50%?
The power of compound interest lets you earn interest on interest and helps you grow small amounts into substantial returns. Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit at an interest rate of 8.60% for 5 years can help you grow your invested capital by 50%. To understand how, check out this table to see how different investment principal amounts invested in cumulative deposits grow by more than 50%, at the end of 5 years.
In case you plan to renew your FD, you can gain 0.10% more interest, which helps you grow your savings easily. Thus, you can re-invest your maturity amount and grow your investment capital furthermore.
Benefit from higher interest rates for senior citizens and existing customers
You can easily obtain special FD interest rates in case you are a senior citizen, an existing customer or a Bajaj Group employee. Senior citizens Fixed Deposit yields interest at a rate of up to 8.95%.
Similarly, existing customers and Bajaj employees that include Bajaj Group employees, Bajaj Finance Limited customers and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s existing policyholders’ profit from a 0.25% interest rate increase. Here, the rate runs up to 8.85%. In all these cases, boosted interest rates mean that you can grow your savings by more than 51%.
Grow your savings with guaranteed returns
While you invest your finances in a Bajaj Finance FD, you need not worry about their safety. Not only is Bajaj Finance FD unrelated to the market’s performance but it assures zero defaults in interest payouts.
You can also start investing easily, and avail the benefit of multi-deposits, wherein you can invest in up to 5 FDs through a single transaction. Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is easy, and you can easily invest online.
Now that you know how to grow your finances with an FD, waste no more time in investing. Book an appointment with a Bajaj Finance representative and get assistance in getting your FD started. Starting now will let you ride on compound interest for a longer tenor and thereby reap richer returns.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)