Bajaj Finserv’s Sparkling Diwali Offers: More than 1000 offers you can grab on #JustEMI

What’s in it for you?

Last chance to avail more than 1000 exciting offers online as well as at Bajaj Finserv Partner stores. Customers can #JustEMI their purchases and get instant access to easy payment options while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or from any of the 90,000+ retailers spread across more than 1,800 cities in India, using the EMI Network Card.

So you can #JustEMI your purchases instead of letting your budgets go haywire while shopping using the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app or the EMI Network Card. You can avail of EMIs starting at as low as Rs 499. Now, isn’t that really exciting?

If you’re wondering what are the different products available on EMI, all you need to do is head over to the virtual EMI Network Town, and check them out.

Irresistible Diwali Offers:

The #JustEMI campaign also brings with it offers you won’t be able to resist.

· There are vouchers of Big Bazaar, BookMyShow, Pizza Hut, Baskin Robbins, Netflix and others, cashback of up to Rs 3000 and shopping vouchers of up to Rs 1200 while shopping through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

· You can shop for latest electronics on the EMI Network and get assured gift vouchers worth up to Rs. 9,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 15,000.

· Customers can also shop for a range of lifestyle products on easy EMIs and stand a chance to win vouchers up to Rs 5000.

· If you’re making travel plans, there’s enough reason for you to cheer. While transacting through MakeMyTrip, you can avail 20 percent instant discount on domestic hotel bookings up to Rs 10000 and flat Rs 400 off on minimum transaction amount of Rs 8,000 for domestic flight tickets.

· Customers can also avail pre-approved offers online up to Rs 10 crore.