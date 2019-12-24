5 Reasons to invest in a fixed deposit this holiday season

Come winter, and Christmas carols and the spirit of giving fill the air. Brands and retailers also join in the festivities and you’re likely to find attractive discounts everywhere you look. However, while shopping and gifting are an essential to the season, it’s also fitting that you think of ways to grow your finances and enjoy them for many more Christmases to come. An ideal way forward is to invest a portion of this year’s earnings in a safe instrument such as the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. This way you enjoy the guarantee of returns and the benefit of generous yields.

Read on to know what positions Bajaj Finance FD amongst the best instruments available this winter.

Benefit from investment stability and timely interest payouts

One of the biggest advantages of investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is that your investment grows in a safe environment. Further, the guarantee of timely and predictable payouts can be substantiated by not one but two facts. First, Bajaj Finance is the only NBFC to have been assigned a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘BBB-’, with a stable outlook, and a short-term issuer credit rating of ‘A-3’ by S&P Global Ratings. Second, the FD carries both ICRA’s and CRISIL’s highest credibility ratings, MAAA and FAAA respectively.

Grow your finances at an attractive rate of interest

Bajaj Finance not only guarantees the safety of your investment, but also helps you grow your investment FD interest rates running up to 8.35%. The rates peak for tenors of 36 months or more and for investments that have payouts at maturity. Nevertheless, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is a rewarding experience, irrespective of the scheme you choose. This can be seen through the fact that Bajaj Finance is the only NBFC to have zero unclaimed deposits. Further, the FD has a book size of about ₹ 17,633 crore and has witnessed a year-over-year growth of 60%.

Below is an illustration of your earnings with a Bajaj Finance FD with earnings payable at maturity.