World Photography Day 2019: Photographers share the story behind their pictures

A picture holds tremendous power. It has the ability to transport us to a time when an event occurred and can even actualise emotions of various kinds.

The internet has gone a step further and brought together beautiful photographs clicked by enthusiasts across the globe. Of course this can and is done on a daily basis via several social media platforms.

However, August 19 is observed as World Photography Day with the aim to inspire photographers across the globe to share a photograph with a simple purpose: to share their world with the world.

Browsing through ‘The Discerning Eye – 16 Conversations of Leading Indian Contemporary Photographers’ by Ayesha Kapoor, which she has worked on for her art project, we were inspired to connect with some of the photographers, to get an insight into their favourite photographs, as they share the story behind the click...

Lonely heart

“I had gone to Goa with some friends for a holiday. I had some work in Old Goa and while there, I stumbled on this door (and many more like it) purely by accident.

Luckily I was carrying my camera along so my holiday was cut short and I spent the rest of the days in Old Goa taking photographs. This one is special because this house was on a very busy road which was quite narrow.

There were cars and buses zipping past and I had less that 15 seconds to compose the photograph and take it else I would have been run over. Also I had car drivers cursing me as they drove past!” - Ajay Rajgarhia

Here comes the bride

“On a usual day, while photographing a wedding ceremony I would be standing somewhere in the middle of the aisle with a vantage to photograph the bride’s entry and the groom’s reaction. Xenia (the bride) told me that she wanted that image.