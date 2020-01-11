Where do you think you're going?

Gone are the days when young people were criticised for their laid-back attitude and ‘I-couldn’t-care-less’ take on life. Today’s youth isn’t afraid to speak up and put forth their views and demands.

So, where is India’s youth actually headed? We took this question to some of the most powerful young voices on the scene themselves...

“I think India’s youth is going in the direction of being awakened, informed and being more compassionate,” says Spoken Word poet Sriti Jha.