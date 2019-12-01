10 questions...

One of India’s best known journalists, do you feel a sense of responsibility towards your many viewers and readers?

- Honestly, I only see myself as a journalist who is telling a story — whether I’m writing about it or anchoring a news show. And I think if I’m telling the story as honestly as possible, my reader or viewer will read or watch it. I don’t feel any special responsibility to anyone other than my own conscience and to my profession. It’s important to be honest to your profession and yourself. Then your readers or your viewers are free to judge what is right or wrong.

You are considered Indian media’s astute and balanced political voice. How do you achieve this?

- Some people will think my views are balanced; some will think I’m imbalanced in my thinking…it’s all very subjective. But I only believe in being true to myself, true to my work.

You’ve evolved into a celebrated author...Do you think Prime Minister Modi will be happy with your new book ‘2019: How Modi Won India’?

- In parts, he will be happy with the book and in parts, he might not be. But I’ll be sending him a copy anyway. The book is not only about Mr Modi. It’s about several other politicians too who are definitely interesting characters.

Do you worry that there will be repercussions on your career in case a politician is displeased with your work – be it journalism or your books?

- Initially, I used to wonder what would happen, but no longer. Now I’ve realised one thing – in India, when politicians are upset with you, they just stop giving you interviews. They cold shoulder you, that’s all. So, I no longer worry.

Do you have a favourite politician?

- I don’t have a favourite politician but I find some of them interesting… Bal Thackeray, LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Sonia Gandhi for the way her life has evolved; where she came from and where she reached… Rajesh Pilot was interesting too.