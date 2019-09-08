Tracing the significance of the famed Bandra Fair

Come September, my oldest memories of the Bandra Fair are of being manoeuvred by a firm set of hands (my father’s) through throngs of people with the goal of reaching the front of the Mount Mary’s Church to say a prayer before the altar. of course, this wouldn’t be possible sans the lure Of a giant wheel ride and candy floss at the end of it.

A decade later, the enticement of a ride and sugary treats are replaced by the belief that petitions and desires will be met when I bring them to the Mount. And so, whenever I’ve taken in the sight of the crowd, I pause a minute to reflect on the sheer devotion of these multitudes, flocking from cities far and wide to pay homage to Mary on her special day.