Tracing cinematic journey

The Neo-Gothic styled architecture takes you on a nostalgic journey of Indian cinema across centuries. Sounds of old clips and songs from Alam Ara and others break the silence of this serene precinct, visuals of the first Indian feature film, Raja Harishchandra and vintage equipment like praxinoscopes, zoetropes brighten the expansive halls, original posters of ancient films and graphics adorn the tall walls and documents related to marketing and publicity and interactive multimedia give a fantastic insight into the yesteryears of Indian filmmaking.

Move to the New Museum building, which as expected moves towards the more contemporary times of Indian cinema. It has four exhibitions across four floors. The first exhibition is Gandhi & Cinema, which draws parallels and brings out an enigmatic relationship between the Father of the Nation and Indian cinema.

Mahatma Gandhi’s life journey coincided with the history of Indian cinema, yet he had only watched one film, Ram Rajya, in his entire life. Despite this Gandhiji’s philosophy and life has inspired filmmakers across the world and over the years, which is chronicled in this exhibition.

On the second floor is Children’s Film Studio, an activity area especially designed for young visitors to explore the behind the scenes of filmmaking. There are interactive sections — like a Chroma studio, Special Effects zone, Stop-Motion Animation studio, Virtual makeover studio, sound effect and mixing studio, photo shoot studio for kids to get a brief glimpse of modern-day filmmaking.

Technology, Creativity and Indian Cinema exhibition on the third floor captures the complex components of filmmaking — from scripting to shooting to selling.

From cameras to lighting equipment, shooting trolleys to animation processes, editing tables to film printing machines, music mixing to marketing material over the centuries, details the science and art of filmmaking.

The last exhibit on level four is Cinema Across India, which showcases the rich diversity and depth of Indian Cinema. Here you get to witness movies produced across regions and features great films, artists and filmmakers across languages and centuries.

One even discovers that short films, documentaries and animations have been a part of the rich history of Indian cinema, just like this museum many are just not aware of it.

What’s more, you can even enjoy glimpses of some really ancient works of Dadasaheb Phalke like the ‘Shree Krishna Janma’ and ‘Kaliya-Mardan’ in a tent section, specially created to give the feel of travelling cinemas, which were the traditional form of exhibiting films before the advent of cinema halls.

The museum is conceptualized, designed and developed by the National Council of Science Museums. Entry tickets are priced at a measly Rs.20 for Indians, free for kids and students, and Rs.500 for foreigners; it is open from 11 am to 6 pm through Tuesday to Sunday.

So, all those who want to experience the magic and magnificence of Indian movies, head straight to National Museum of Indian Cinema. It’s a great step towards preserving and archiving an important and critical aspect of Indian culture.