The power of drawing

Sharma thereafter spoke about an advertisement that was made for chewing gum company Happydent – its “Palace” ad which is considered to be one of the best advertisements of the 21st century. He spoke about how the ad was a collection of ideas put together to create a palace setting. The palace town has no electricity and enthusiastic villagers light up the palace with their teeth, by chewing on the gum. Hence Happydent White had the power to light up even the gloomiest of settings – when there is no electricity – by rendering human teeth white enough to spread the light.

The process of storyboarding can be quite detailed and many panels are drawn. However, not all make it into the film, often because of budgetary constraints. Some panels are so fastidiously drawn, the director may not even need the artist with him when he is converting drawings into movie scenes. Sharma spoke about the process of “layering” where ideas are layered on top of each other, and when many of them are clubbed together, they work together to complete a film director’s complex vision.

The process of layering hence gives flow to a film, and takes viewers on an emotional ride, making them feel a certain way. The process of layering is hence a process which gives the movie a personality, and fits it within a certain genre of films, or gives it a hybrid quality that makes it fit within many genres of films. And hence we have cross genre movies – most of which are the result of a complicated layering of thoughts, visions, emotions, graphics, illustrations and animations, and we enjoy them because of this process that creates a marriage of many genres and sub-genres.

Therefore films today are not just the script, but VFX, computer animation, computer generated imagery, matte painting, compositing and many other processes. Sharma adds that they are “truly collaborative efforts”. “Moving making is the business of creating magic and illusion for the viewers, whether it’s in a Jungle Book, Bambi, Cinderella or a Lord of the Rings.”