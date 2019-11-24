The missing ex

The next night she wore the very same outfit for the opening party of a bar at Bandra Reclamation. Those who were there for both events will know the story. But the general public may think she was hopping from one party to another on one night!

First wave

After living it up at the 19th anniversary of Olive Bar & Kitchen, Divya Palat and hubby Aditya Hitkari drove to Thirsty City 127 for its first anniversary party. But then Divya had to go, for her sister Nikhila Palat handles the PR of that bar nestled inside the city’s first microbrewery, located at Todi Mills.

Guests had a good time and heard of the Thirsty Trails festival of North East India, till the end of December, with Suraj Gurung, master mixologist of Stockton Hong Kong bar and the chef culture of the region alive.

Social merriment

There’s no stopping the Social network. After setting up 10 neighbourhood hotspots around town, Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants has launched Powai Social, the 24th Social outpost in the country. The lake, symmetrical architecture and public parks formed the inspiration behind this outlet.

It was a case of Social’s ‘minimal intervention, maximum upcycling’ design style with earthy tones of red, paired with concrete that emerges out of the ground and morphs into seating dedicated to crucial moments in the history of Mumbai.

The natural flooring gives rise to bamboo sticks installed against the backdrop of concrete walls, intertwined by cloud-like floating lamps, tropical green hanging plants and other special touches.

Vodkaaah!

All Things Nice hosted an evening of cocktails and canapes to welcome Rosella Gold Vodka from Uzbekistan, just launched in India. It was time for a curated cocktail menu at Olive Bar & Kitchen, put together by Vedant Mehra and sommelier Nikhil Agarwal along with appetizers curated by chef Viraf Patel.

Enjoyed were Garden of Eden (vodka, lemongrass, ginger, litchi juice), Tea Sour (vodka, green tea, lemon, sugar, egg white), Martini (vodka, vermouth) and Uzbeki Mule (vodka, lime, ginger ale). Rosella Gold Vodka, made from peas, is a premium vodka produced in Tashkent-based distillery of JSC Uzbekistan Shampani and is imported here by Aditya Export.

By golly, where’s Dolly?

No sadness, only celebration was the wish of advertising and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee before his demise. And so, one year after his passing away, his daughter Raell decided to live it up with family and friends at her residence in Colaba.

It was a merry musical evening with drinks and dinner and good-humoured tributes by Sylvester da Cunha and Gerson da Cunha among others. Alyque’s first wife, the late Pearl, was remembered by those who knew her. His other wife, Sharon Prabhakar, was very much present along with daughter Shazahn Padamsee.

But missing in action was his other ex-wife Dolly Thakore. Perhaps she was out of town, people were wondering. Their son Quasar Padamsee was also not seen. And the music played on with soulful songs by Sharon Prabhakar, Ella Castellino Atai, Merlin D’Souza, Shahriyar Atai, Siddharth Meghani and Ryan Mendonca.