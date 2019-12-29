The good the bad and the grey

The Bad

By allowing the review of the historic decision of a five-judge bench regarding the entry of women in Sabrimala temple, the Supreme Court has taken a regressive and disappointing step.

The implementation of NRC in Assam in a haphazard and insensitive manner saw an inferno sweep through the state and caused mental turmoil to many. The youth in universities stood up in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act which was a ploy by political leaders to polarize society on communal lines. The resurgence of the policy of divide and rule is unsettling and poses a grave threat to India’s multicultural and plural ethos.

This has also distracted the masses from the most pressing matter that faces India today – its ailing economy. Rumours about fudged statistics has resulted in a lot of distrust in society. Further, the RBI’s historic doling out of a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore is worrying when one observes that the Government continues to splurge on non-revenue generating activities like the building of statues and the redesigning of Lutyen’s Delhi.