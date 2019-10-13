Thank goodness no one covered our Rafale puja, writes Carol Andrade

So powerful are the people’s movements all over the country that are shaping up, so utterly overwhelming are their implications, and so over reaching is the clout of social media, that I swear I feel as if I have not even been away!

Yet, I have, for two weeks, visiting places both on and off the beaten path in Germany. And what a two weeks it has been, returning to this country after 26 years! So much development, so much trouble. If that sounds familiar, it is! Let me tell you something else. There are very few places left to run to.

On earlier trips, news out of India was a real problem, with none of the local or national channels covering the country. None of that has changed, leaving me scratching my head over our own world view of India as the very centre of wvrything.

What is king news right now is Brexit, the US withdrawal from Syria, Trump’s impeachment inquiry and the Turkish strikes on Syria’s border defended by desperate Kurds. Closer “home”, it has been a spate of terrorist strikes as neo Nazis surge again. Yet, I could not help envying the Germans’ president.

A day after the strike upon a synagogue in the northern town of Halle, there was Angela Merkel doing a Jacinda Ardern in the synagogue that was attacked. And I am convinced that only a woman, or a determined metrosexual leader like Barack Obama could pull off such moves.