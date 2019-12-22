Sweet memories are made of these

“The most amazing Christmas memory I have is of being in America and it was my daughter Alaia’s first Christmas. At the table was my dad with… Wife No. 1 (my mom), their child (me) and his grandchild Alaia. Plus my ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla.

Also Wife No. 2 Ixcbel, their son together (Adam) and her current husband at that time (Ken). Also at table was papa's Wife No. 3 Nikki. All of us wore Christmas hats and enjoyed a table filled with the yummiest Christmas fare! During Christmas, I always have a large Christmas tree at home adorned with decorations – which is a delightful collection curated from my travels all around the world.

And I always serve stuffed roast chicken with red wine sauce and cranberry sauce, plus salads and mashed potato. Pastas too. Also yummy marzipan and the most delicious traditional rich fruit Christmas cake.

This year, I will be in Goa… so, for the first time it’s not going to be a big family affair. Just my fiancé Maneck Contractor and I… so, our Christmas menu will be smaller for sure!”

— Pooja Bedi, actor & life coach

‘Everything was homemade’