Seven winter skin care tips for babies and toddlers

As winter approaches, the risk of a seasonal cold, fever, and cough increases. Even with a good immune system, one cannot avoid infection, and it is even more difficult if it is your baby's first winter.

Dr. Bela Verma, a pediatrician, says, “The skin of the infant is very delicate and differs from adults in several ways. It is more susceptible to infection. Therefore, it requires special care. The emphasis should be given on gentle cleansing, adequate hydration, and moisturisation of the baby skin.”

FPJ gives some suggestions to keep your child warm and cozy:

Provide a warm bath: In winter, it is not necessary to bathe the baby daily. As long as cleanliness is maintained with frequent sponge wipes and cleaning after feeding, bathing can be postponed on occasion during the season when the newborns don't typically sweat much. Make sure the water is warm enough if the infant has to be bathed. Before the infant gets ready for the bath, keep all the necessities close by to prevent them from developing a cold.

Massage the baby: The baby's skin remains soft and supple with regular massage, which also enhances blood circulation. In addition to keeping the baby's skin moisturised, massage strengthens the relationship between the mother and her child. Baby massage also promotes relaxation and calmness. Select high-quality, heated natural oils for the same. It can hydrate the skin while nourishing it.

Pay attention to your baby’s clothing: The right clothing is essential for keeping babies warm and shielding them from the effects of the cold. Make the bottom layer snug by wearing bodysuits and leggings. You can also put on a second pair of pants and a long-sleeved shirt. To keep the hands and feet warm, add a jacket, hat, pair of mittens, and some warm shoes. You should choose breathable fabrics like cotton and muslin. To avoid being overly hot or cold, make sure the baby has dressed adequately.

Moisturise the baby: Keeping the newborn's skin hydrated is essential for preventing dryness and external irritants. Regular moisturising helps to maintain a natural protective barrier. To deeply moisturise the baby's delicate skin and keep it hydrated, soft, and supple for a long time, use a baby skin moisturiser.

Diaper necessity: Infections are more likely to spread to the skin near the diaper area, so it needs to be handled with extra caution. It is critical to change the child's diaper regularly, wipe gently with baby wipes, and apply nappy rash cream. It is important to use a diaper with a soft, easy-to-fit design to give the baby care and comfort. Consult your pediatrician about the type of diapers you can use for your baby.

Be cautious while washing clothes: To avoid prickly heat rashes, make sure the child is wearing clean, soft, and loose-fitting clothing. To prevent skin allergies, an infant’s clothing, bedding, and blankets must be washed separately from the rest of the family's laundry. Choose breathable fabrics that will keep your baby's skin healthy during the winter. Another option is to use a mild baby laundry detergent that contains all-natural antibacterial agents.

Vaccination: A newborn is more vulnerable to infections during winter. It is crucial to vaccinate your child at the proper age. Consult your doctor for a recommended schedule. Ensure that all of the baby's vaccine schedules are met on time. It is also important to ask the doctor if any additional vaccinations or preventative measures are needed to combat illness.

