Right on track: Riding lessons at the Top Gun India Riding Academy

I was joined by seven other student riders for the day and our instructors would be Clinton Cordeiro who made it big in the Indian racing scene along with Vikrant himself.

A quick briefing session, some dos and don’ts about track etiquette and we were out on the track. For those who, like me, have never been to a track, it’s pretty simple. You start slow and learn the track for the first few laps.

But as soon as I started pushing myself through the paces, I once again was gripped by that familiar sense of fear. The same sense of losing control and not knowing why.

And that’s exactly why a riding school is so important. It gives you a safe space to speak about your fears and it’s almost always that there’s going to be someone else who has faced the same issue. As we got back to the classroom, I voiced my concern.

Vikrant explained the way the bike behaves, the way the rider behaves and after some group discussion, comes up with a couple of probable solutions.

We got back on the bikes and I was eager to test if this newfound knowledge actually made a difference. I rolled on the throttle, leaned down in the corner, kept the advice at the back of my head and ta duh, came out cleanly through the dreaded corner!

It was almost shocking how I was doing something so wrong for so long without knowing that the solution was literally right around the corner! (pun intended)

The rest of the morning and afternoon was filled with similar scenarios and situations where real-life situations were brought to light and tackled. It doesn’t really matter if you’re on an entry level bike or a fully loaded adventure tourer, the fundamentals are the same, and the skills go down a long way.

Over the years we’ve seen a surge of performance motorcycles arrive at our Indian shores. Right from the tiny pocket rockets to the much larger supersports, the choices are many and so are the takers. So, while we have great power, we do need great responsibility to match. Which is where a riding school steps in.

Coming back to my Ladakh trip. I did manage to keep the rubber side down throughout the trip and I actually enjoyed the hairpin corners a lot more than I thought I would. Now, if only I could find some larger corners on a bigger track with maybe, a bigger bike. Hmm, time to make some calls.

Instagram: @PaisBeWithYou