Revolver Rani: Snoopendra Calling

Hope Diwali was fun, I am glad there was less noise and much less smoke. In Delhi, they are still suffering. People prefer being indoors. What do our diyar politicians do? Apnoea machine? Oxygen mask? Godmother swear, Michael Jackson was decades ahead of all these.

He came to Mumbai with an oxygen tent and the Oberoi staff were perplexed. Imagine what ghostly tales they must know. Housekeeping coming in the room to find the king of pop in an oxygen tent. But smog and pollution in Delhi is no laughing matter with people wheezing, leaving their city for more salubrious climes.

Such issues don’t seem to concern Snoopendra. His latest worry is what we are talking, texting, emailing or even searching. Why don’t tell me you never feared, ‘You are being watched’ once that Google-waala mail started. Government is busy asking us, so wassup? Yeah sure.

So much data, information they must’ve stolen. I want to know, what could they have done with all that? What free time this government seems to be having, seriously.

Shouldn’t they be trying, I mean at least show us you are sincerely trying to fix the economy. No, others’ business seems to be this government’s business. My aai toh would have given me one tight one and said, stop poking your nose in others’ life, lead yours properly.