Revolver Rani: Snoopendra Calling

Hope Diwali was fun, I am glad there was less noise and much less smoke. In Delhi, they are still suffering. People prefer being indoors. What do our diyar politicians do? Apnoea machine? Oxygen mask? Godmother swear, Michael Jackson was decades ahead of all these.
He came to Mumbai with an oxygen tent and the Oberoi staff were perplexed. Imagine what ghostly tales they must know. Housekeeping coming in the room to find the king of pop in an oxygen tent. But smog and pollution in Delhi is no laughing matter with people wheezing, leaving their city for more salubrious climes.
Such issues don’t seem to concern Snoopendra. His latest worry is what we are talking, texting, emailing or even searching. Why don’t tell me you never feared, ‘You are being watched’ once that Google-waala mail started. Government is busy asking us, so wassup? Yeah sure.
So much data, information they must’ve stolen. I want to know, what could they have done with all that? What free time this government seems to be having, seriously.
Shouldn’t they be trying, I mean at least show us you are sincerely trying to fix the economy. No, others’ business seems to be this government’s business. My aai toh would have given me one tight one and said, stop poking your nose in others’ life, lead yours properly.
Time, please. I want to ask Snoopendra man, is he such a scared boobie, or what? Such fear psychosis they are spreading, but obviously. Some do unto others what they are experiencing.
Wise ones break the chain. I hope you all have seen the film, ‘The Lives Of Others’. I don’t think boring Snoopendra must be seeing such phoren films. Though I suspect he is highly influenced by the ‘Bucket List’, I mean, see him travel, he's all over the globe.
Our Maha elections have made one thing clear, the voters have left the two saffron parties to slug it out. Go do dhishum-dhishum. Every day, one says 'I am the CM’, the next day other says 'Khee, khee, khee, what, you? CM is ours only'.
Now, this is how kids would play, thumping each other on the back, adding, ‘No return till you die’. I suspect the missus must be fretting the most, na? Poor thing, she will not be able to wear hot pants and croon heartfelt numbers, straight from her heart. We would like to see some more, actually.
Everybody from the BJP is talking on the Shiv Sena. Both are tu-tu main-main and hope voters see through the bigger party. They are behaving like big bullies.
At an elite club, the staff were chatting with a very important-looking elderly man. One told the other, ‘Which party? That Bada Jhoot Party, then we all know the result.’ Only if their leaders knew people are slowly losing interest in their party.
