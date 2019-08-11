Revolver Ranee: Times, they are a-changin’

The way the skies have opened up, I am toh singing and dancing. But then feel angry, very angry, like Shotgun Murugan. What is wrong with our municipalities, leaders and politicians. Sometimes I wonder why their houses are not flooded, they don’t get stuck on the roads, where NO helicopter can reach, water begins to rise in their cars and they just panic and pee in their pants. So that they begin to get a remote inkling of what ordinary Mumbaikars suffer.

How pathetic it is for people to die of electrocution. To top it, the joker Mayor goes there in typical Sainik mode, no no, NOT real jawan one, I'm talking of the political party that has grown from gully bol (alley-passage) to new form of political extortion. Shame, shame, poppy shame the Maha-deshwar was seen in the video pulling, pushing and lashing out at residents of the area where mother-son died of electrocution.

Such pride Mumbaikars have in their city, all of which takes a tumble for days on end. Railways toh deserve award for being incommunicado. They have enough material to publish THE manual on ‘How to be stuck in local trains’.

By god, they will make millions, which they can then use for training their staff to communicate with CSMT better. Then only will trains come to a grinding halt at major stations in advance and people will be able to get home using other avenues, instead of being stuck inside trains indefinitely.