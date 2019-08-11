Revolver Ranee: Times, they are a-changin’

The way the skies have opened up, I am toh singing and dancing. But then feel angry, very angry, like Shotgun Murugan. What is wrong with our municipalities, leaders and politicians. Sometimes I wonder why their houses are not flooded, they don’t get stuck on the roads, where NO helicopter can reach, water begins to rise in their cars and they just panic and pee in their pants. So that they begin to get a remote inkling of what ordinary Mumbaikars suffer.
How pathetic it is for people to die of electrocution. To top it, the joker Mayor goes there in typical Sainik mode, no no, NOT real jawan one, I'm talking of the political party that has grown from gully bol (alley-passage) to new form of political extortion. Shame, shame, poppy shame the Maha-deshwar was seen in the video pulling, pushing and lashing out at residents of the area where mother-son died of electrocution.
Such pride Mumbaikars have in their city, all of which takes a tumble for days on end. Railways toh deserve award for being incommunicado. They have enough material to publish THE manual on ‘How to be stuck in local trains’.
By god, they will make millions, which they can then use for training their staff to communicate with CSMT better. Then only will trains come to a grinding halt at major stations in advance and people will be able to get home using other avenues, instead of being stuck inside trains indefinitely.
India will now give lectures and PPTs on rescue missions with exceptions, of course — except on how to prevent rampant construction and take anti-flood measures. We shall top the index for how to react, best.
Not to forget what Superman, Spiderman giri commuters must do to get inside a local train. Let’s start a campaign to pull out these Fadnavises, Thackerays, Mahadeshwars from their comfort zones and get them to travel with us in trains, during rush hour. Say, whatay idea, sirji.
Our India Inc wrote long, long open letters to Manmohan Singh every day through some leading newspapers that do not care about anything but profit at any cost. As if Singh had all the time in the world to read and respond to disgruntled corporates that milked us all.
Their silence was deafening for six years. Suddenly they seem to have got worms, looks like. So they again speak to the same media house but Motabhai and most powerful man are interested in turning 'paradise on earth' into Dharavi.
So, imagine ghuskhors having duplex zopdis facing Dal Lake! Few years ago, on one of my many trips to Kashmir, my friend and I saw a streak of red spit and were horrified. Locals told us, in their village some people from the cow belt had come as daily-wagers. I'm scared by the thought of what lies ahead. Shudder.
Friends back in Kashmir are lost. A sense of loss and absolutely disconnected from us all. Now, how's that? Like our neighbours from Badlapur and Virar. Except with thousands of soldiers with guns. Now, that's some ammo for thought.