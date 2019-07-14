Revolver Ranee: The BEST thing to happen this week

I just feel happy, like I'm back in college, the only thing raining on my party is the absence of BEST double-deckers. Imagine, ₹5 for eight kilometres! How much better can life can get in our city. This fare reduction is the best news, hope more citizens support it.

Speaking of our city, she seems to be sinking even with spells of regular monsoon. We are located at a place which receives a fair amount of rain. It's not exactly rocket science, so why are authorities NEVER prepared? What’s worse is, NOBODY is apologetic. It’s like chalta hai, default mode, come monsoon means she will sink.

Problem is, people are dying rather cheaply. Rich or poor, there is no discrimination there. Right now, anyway the city is like one giant archaeological dig. Even without rain, it's surprising how nobody falls into these pits.

And what’s with all this voyeurism? Allegedly preying on female patients and flagrantly violating their privacy? Dr Not-So-Simple Aher, who is reported to have a spy camera snapping females in the buff, now says she has full faith in the law. Guess she wanted to get to the bare basics, such specialists we have.

Speaking of the law, what a pleasant surprise to see the Chief Justice draw a Mughal-e-Azam analogy! Speaks volumes about a judge'’s interest in fine arts, history and Hindi films. Here’s rooting for more such picturesque speech from our honourable arbiters of justice. There's another judge obsessed with cricket, but the only difference is, he seems embittered by the game. But to each, his own.