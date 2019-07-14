Revolver Ranee: The BEST thing to happen this week

I just feel happy, like I'm back in college, the only thing raining on my party is the absence of BEST double-deckers. Imagine, ₹5 for eight kilometres! How much better can life can get in our city. This fare reduction is the best news, hope more citizens support it.
Speaking of our city, she seems to be sinking even with spells of regular monsoon. We are located at a place which receives a fair amount of rain. It's not exactly rocket science, so why are authorities NEVER prepared? What’s worse is, NOBODY is apologetic. It’s like chalta hai, default mode, come monsoon means she will sink.
Problem is, people are dying rather cheaply. Rich or poor, there is no discrimination there. Right now, anyway the city is like one giant archaeological dig. Even without rain, it's surprising how nobody falls into these pits.
And what’s with all this voyeurism? Allegedly preying on female patients and flagrantly violating their privacy? Dr Not-So-Simple Aher, who is reported to have a spy camera snapping females in the buff, now says she has full faith in the law. Guess she wanted to get to the bare basics, such specialists we have.
Speaking of the law, what a pleasant surprise to see the Chief Justice draw a Mughal-e-Azam analogy! Speaks volumes about a judge'’s interest in fine arts, history and Hindi films. Here’s rooting for more such picturesque speech from our honourable arbiters of justice. There's another judge obsessed with cricket, but the only difference is, he seems embittered by the game. But to each, his own.
Such fun, this BCCI, when things get heated in court, they claim they are an NGO and their players are not representing India. Me happy we lost. This trend of deshbhakti, precariously dangling from the slender thread of our team winning or losing, has been put to rest.
Glad. We are told bet on odds when high. Speaking of which, all those who bet on India suffered losses while these satta fellers shut shop and changed SIM cards. Same old tricks. Also the country forgot its Dutee! Shining like a Chand, this runner should have hogged the top space on every newspaper, but alas! The male dominate, even in failure.
This imbalance needs to be corrected.
Talking of desh bhakti, did not know we have an extra raksha mantri, Kangana. First, she behaves like a bully with a journalist. When he exposes her lies, she is unfazed, labels the entire media bikau, deshdrohi and speaks of the Constitution. Is she the spokesperson for the top two? What’s her status? People must give her films a miss and stop gilding her coffers. The ornament is one of grace, let’s not distort it.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019