Revolver Ranee: Out of the box?

Seems like most ministers from this current government have passed out from 'Yale University' mentally and I actually wonder if it was a 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na' type graduation for them.

So first, we have a railway minister, whose visit to my dear city seems to bung a spanner in the works of Mumbai's lifeline. Bridges collapse, trains are late, major jam in services. Like the local trains and rail infrastructure are all privy to his presence and his theory of mathematics and gravity hang in the air, like his thoughts.

I mean what was his scene in school, ‘Taare Zameen Par’? Seemingly looking out of the window while Physics was being taught. A minister who mixes up his Newton and Einstein, getting his calculus wrong. But wait, he said great scientists did not begin by adhering to mathematic formulae. Yeah man, we know our basics and formulae.

We were thwacked on our tender knuckles to get these in place, wonder which lollipop he was given. Our mantri's theories are floating in the air like bubbles. You know, Goyal tops the list for sending Indians on moon mission! Let them float in the universe, we shall send Bhide for company, deadly science the duo will come up with.