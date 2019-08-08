Raksha Bandhan 2019: Pamper your siblings with these awesome gifts this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. The festival celebrates the bond and the love-hate relationship between brothers and sisters. The day helps you to express the love and care you feel for each other. It is the day when sister ties Rakhi on brother’s wrist and in return brother gives her a gift and promise to protect her. The most exciting part of the festival is the ‘gift’. To make it memorable here are few gift options you can look into, without burning a hole in your pocket. Here you go!
Raw Nature – For Perfect Grooming Kit
Raw Nature has the answer to your last minute shopping woes. A perfect grooming kit to gift your sibling which has products that are all-natural, vegan and pocket-friendly. This Raksha Bandhan, pamper your siblings with Raw Nature's Complete Daily Care Kit that comprises of Caramel and Cedarwood ultra-light moisturizer, Activated charcoal, and quinoa face wash, Gold clay body wash and Green clay and acai oil shampoo.
Cost: Rs 899
To order, click here.
L'Eclair Studio – For the binging siblings
With the festive season just around the corner, Chef Sandhya Seshadri from L'Eclair Studio has curated a box of eclairs, breaking the monotony from ‘mithais’ and ‘brownies’. Surprise your sibling, with these melt in the mouth eclairs with flavours such as Craquelin with Hazelnut Praline, Nutella, Lavender, Coffee, and Tiramisu, to name a few.
Cost: Rs 175 to Rs 200 per piece
To order: 98675 86336
One8 Fragrances – For the Love of Fragrance
Whether it's gifting your brother or some self-indulgence- One8 Fragrances have got you covered. Whether you are looking for the newest bestseller unique scents and fragrances for gifting your brother there is something on offer for every emotion and budget!
Cost: Rs 1,388
To order, click here.
Renor – For Tech-savvy Sibling
A sibling is the best gift your parents could ever give you. They are your first best friend and partner in crime. This Raksha Bandhan, cherish this bond of love and friendship by gifting the latest in technology to your tech-savvy sibling. Check out the Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas for your tech-savvy from Renor audio, a High Fidelity (HiFi) Bluetooth speaker brand with high-quality audio, powerful bass, and sonic design, best suited as a home speaker and party speaker.
Cost: Rs. 15,000
To order, click here.
La Fleur – For Flower Lover
La Fleur has created special bouquets for Raksha Bandhan that will brighten up the festivities with fresh bunches of red, orange and yellow flowers. Designed in the UK, by celebrated florist Jo Moody, these bouquets have been created keeping the colours of the occasion with a mix of locally grown flowers such as gerberas, carnations, lilies, roses, statice, eustoma etc.
Available at: All outlets for Godrej Nature's Basket and Star Bazaar
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)