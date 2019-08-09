Raksha Bandhan 2019: From meenakari to leather rakhis, our guide to quirky rakhis

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. And if you all are busy shopping rakhis and gifts for your brother, then hold on. Have you ever wondered where the Rakhi you tie on your brother’s wrist ends up? Ditch the regular thread and beads rakhi and try some quirky, sober and sustainable pieces of love. We recommend you to try some classy Rakhi which he will wear them forever and can be easily called as a piece of jewellery.

Pipa Bella - For quirky catchphrase rakhis