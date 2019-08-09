Raksha Bandhan 2019: From meenakari to leather rakhis, our guide to quirky rakhis

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. And if you all are busy shopping rakhis and gifts for your brother, then hold on. Have you ever wondered where the Rakhi you tie on your brother’s wrist ends up? Ditch the regular thread and beads rakhi and try some quirky, sober and sustainable pieces of love. We recommend you to try some classy Rakhi which he will wear them forever and can be easily called as a piece of jewellery.
Pipa Bella - For quirky catchphrase rakhis
From unique and personalised rakhis that are 18k gold and silver plated, to rakhis with a quirky catchphrase that will compliment your brother, Pipa Bella has an amazing collection of rakhis. They even have personalised rakhis with initials. Now, that's what we call a 21st-century rakhi.
Tribe Amrapali - For 'swag' rakhis
While the cool-factor rakhis range from pop-culture 'swag' to uniquely crafted bracelets, for some, Raksha Bandhan may call for a more traditional approach for some. For that, Amrapali makes gold-plated rakhis that are traditional in design, but still maintain high-quality intricate work that gives each design a certain elegance.
Nappa Dori - For handcrafted leather rakhis
Nappa Dori has come up with rakhis handcrafted in genuine leather and thread. These unconventional wristbands are so cool that brothers won’t take these off. The brand’s accessories are expressions of fine individuality and are carefully balanced to make a distinct statement. To celebrate the festival, Nappa Dori is organising a contest wherein people need to share a creative post describing your sibling bond with the hashtag nappadorirakhi. Lucky winners will get a goody bag worth Rs 5,000.
Zariin – For meenakari rakhi
Zariin’s rakhi celebrates traditional Indian craft of Meenakari. Their rakhi comes in 22k gold dipped rendition of pink and green colours, while the motif is set amidst artsy threads had knotted in red and brown. The rakhi adds a boho-luxe charm to every outfit and can also be worn as an accessory.
FernsnPetals - For One beaded rakhi
The one beaded rakhi is traditional and simple but elegant. The rakhi embellished with stone can easily classify as jewellery. The rakhi will surely add that bit of shine to your brother’s wrist. The kit comprises of rakhi, roli, rice, and one syngonium plant.
