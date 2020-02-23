Rainbow Scapes: Filmmaker Sridhar Rangayan on chronicling the lives of LGBT individuals who 'lived fearlessly'

But we need more done on an urgent basis. We need museums and foundations like the GLBT History Museum in San Francisco, Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives in Toronto etc. We need to preserve the lives, work and legacy of those who came before us.

Most of today’s generation seems to take their rights for granted. They do not seem to understand that the freedom they enjoy now has come from years of struggle by hundreds of LGBT persons across India — some of them remembered, many forgotten.

The millennials seem to live too much in the present with little respect for history. They want to consume everything instantly on their cellphones and not delve deeper to unearth layers of amazing materials related to our shared experiences.

Today’s generation is also quick to jump to opinions and conclusions branding someone as a right wing bhakt or a left wing libtard and even erasing their amazing contribution to the LGBT movement over the years.

While you might differ with their political ideologies, you cannot systematically erase the hard work they have done in bringing about visibility to our community and mainstreaming our issues. Not only is it important to preserve history, but also preserve memories of the days gone by.

I still remember when the youth group Yaariyan organized the Gulabi Yatra a few years ago — where they took a bunch of youngsters across Mumbai in a bus to places where earlier the gay men cruised, the parks where they gathered together to do HIV intervention work, or the bar where they used to hang out in earlier days, etc.

It was an eye opener for the young ones who find it so much easier now to meet people through dating apps and gay and lesbian parties. This tour reminded me of the gay tour I was taken on in Stockholm, where they pointed out areas where the first protest march took place, or homes of famous LGBT persons, a visit to the LGBT museum, the archives, etc. That tour is still etched in my memory.

I hope we will be able to start such tours in Mumbai, in other cities, where we can all together journey to the past. We need to create archives that preserve the rich heritage of Indian LGBT culture, including same-sex paintings, sculptures, literature from eras gone by, and also preserving the recent past struggles and triumphs. History needs to be written, not re-written.

While my wish to visit and document Wendell Rodricks will remain unfulfilled, I hope that we can preserve Wendell’s memories and legacy, and hope younger generations take it upon themselves to spend some time in preserving history and remember on whose shoulders we stand.