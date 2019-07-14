Rahul Gandhi quits: Why sometimes stepping down is actually moving up

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit as Congress chief, in the wake of the party’s dismal loss, stirred up debate galore. It has also brought the art of stepping down at the right time into focus. Most view it as a loss of face, while on the contrary, it can be about making a strong statement. Not everyone who steps down is a loser; it can in fact signify the desire to look for ways to grow with time and come back stronger and better equipped to handle the position and situation.

A time to reboot

Abhishek Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Judge Group, avers, “When you step back it gives you time to introspect and plan your next move in an effective manner. During that time one should work towards the drawbacks and learn from the failures, the time should be spent to get suggestions from and have discussions with the people you can confide in.”

Dr Neha Mehta, Clinical Psychologist, My Fit brain, dubs stepping down a strong defence mechanism. “Stepping down relieves pressure and gives us vast opportunities to explore. All that matters is, don’t relax, and do work hard again. Working with the over-expectations of people burdens you; taking a break and returning with a bang removes all negativity attached to your work previously. MS Dhoni and Sanjay Dutt are living examples of this.”